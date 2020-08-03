Taskmaster is now available in the US – here’s where to watch

Hit comedy series Taskmaster has been going from strength to strength since it debuted five years ago – and now US audiences will be able to enjoy the fun and games too, with the Greg Davies-hosted show having been made available on American network The CW.

The programme, which beat off competition from the likes of The Graham Norton Show and The Last Leg to win the Virgin Media BAFTA for best comedy entertainment programme, has been broadcast on Dave since 2015.

The tenth series of the show will be making the move to Channel 4 when it begins this Autumn. With American audiences now able to view previous episodes, it seems that the challenge show is only going to continue growing.

Taskmaster sees a panel of comedians handed a range of challenges by Greg Davies and his assistant (and the show’s creator) Alex Horne, before Davies elects a winner for each challenge – with an overall winner crowned at the end of each series.

Previous winners of the show have included Bob Mortimer, Josh Widdicombe, Liza Tarbuck, Katherine Ryan and, most recently, Ed Gamble, while other contestants have included some of the biggest names in UK comedy.

The upcoming run will see Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring battle it out to be crowned champions – and according to Davies and Horne the change to a new channel won’t change the show all that much.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Davies said, “There won’t be many changes. I believe Alex promised that, when we made the decision that we would go to another channel, it’s the same show.

“Obviously COVID has had a bit of an impact on the way we filmed this most recent series but the show remains the show.”

Series 10 of Taskmaster will be broadcast on Channel 4 in Autumn 2020 – find out what else to watch with our TV Guide