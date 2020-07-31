When is the Family Fortunes reboot with Gino D’Acampo on?

Much-loved gameshow Family Fortunes is returning to our screens later this year, 16 years after the last series aired on ITV.

Advertisement

With TV chef Gino D’Acampo following in the foot steps of Bob Monkhouse and Les Dennis, the reboot will see two families go head-to-head as they try to come up with the most popular responses to questions answered by 100 people.

Arguably one of the most perfect shows for social distancing, it’s no surprise that ITV have brought it back after its original run finished in 2004.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming reboot, when it’ll be on TV and how you can get on the show.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

When is Family Fortunes on?

ITV has confirmed that the Family Fortunes reboot will air in autumn 2020, but the broadcaster has not yet announced the exact month or date yet.

During the show’s original run, the game show has begun airing towards the end of September, so if ITV follows that same patten, then Family Fortunes may be arriving on our screens towards the beginning of autumn.

We’ll keep this page updated as and when we hear of the official broadcast date so watch this space!

What is Family Fortunes?

Family Fortunes is a game show, in which two families compete to answer everyday questions surveyed by 100 members of the British public. The aim of the game is to think of the most common answer – so basically the opposite of Pointless.

The family that comes up with the most common answers – which appears on a large electronic board when guessed correctly – can win single, double and ‘big money’, including bonus prizes.

The series originally aired on ITV from 1980 until 2004, with comedian Bob Monkhouse, Max Bygraves and Les Dennis all hosting throughout its run.

A Celebrity edition of the gameshow – All Star Family Fortunes – was presented by Vernon Kay and broadcast on ITV from 2006 until 2015.

Who will present Family Fortunes?

Getty Images

Back in June, the show’s production company Freemantle announced that TV chef Gino D’Acampo would be fronting the reboot of Family Fortunes.

“I am delighted that ITV asked me to be the host that is bringing back Family Fortunes to the British public, following in the footsteps of some legendary presenters,” D’Acampo said in a statement.

“It’s a much beloved show in the USA, and around the world, and I cannot wait to get going and add more laughs to this format.”

The 44-year-old Italian chef rose to prominence as This Morning’s regular cooking expert and was crowned King of the Jungle on the 2009 series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

He recently co-presented Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip, which saw him travel across the US with fellow TV chefs Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix.

How to apply to be on Family Fortunes?

ITV is looking for families from across the UK to take part in the reboot, so if you’re a family of five or more currently living together then you can apply to be on the show.

You can fill out the application form here – but the application deadline is Saturday 1st August so hurry!

Anyone competing must be at least 16 years of age and have the right to live and work in the UK.

Advertisement

Family Fortunes will return to ITV in the autumn. To see what’s on right now, check out our TV Guide.