Gino D'Acampo 'to front Family Fortunes reboot'
The TV chef is said to be fronting a revamped version of the classic family quiz show
The iconic quiz show Family Fortunes could be getting a major makeover, with television chef Gino D’Acampo set to host.
The beloved show focuses on two sets of families that must go head to head to win the grand prize, and had been a long-running favourite since the 1980s, with Les Dennis presenting the last classic iteration of the show.
Vernon Kay was the most recent presenter to take the reigns, hosting the celebrity version of the show, All Star Family Fortunes, which ran from 2006 to 2015.
There had reportedly been talk of comedian Alan Carr hosting a special socially distanced version of the show during lockdown, but now that the rules are easing for TV companies, it looks like D’Acampo (who recently starred in the buddy road trip series Gordon, Gino and Fred) is now the frontrunner.
An ITV source told The Sun: "Family Fortunes is one of TV’s most-loved formats and ITV have been looking at when it might be right to bring it back.
"After a successful pilot earlier this year, they’re putting it back on primetime where it belongs."
RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV and a representative for D'Acampo for comment.
