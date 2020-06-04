Vernon Kay was the most recent presenter to take the reigns, hosting the celebrity version of the show, All Star Family Fortunes, which ran from 2006 to 2015.

There had reportedly been talk of comedian Alan Carr hosting a special socially distanced version of the show during lockdown, but now that the rules are easing for TV companies, it looks like D’Acampo (who recently starred in the buddy road trip series Gordon, Gino and Fred) is now the frontrunner.

An ITV source told The Sun: "Family Fortunes is one of TV’s most-loved formats and ITV have been looking at when it might be right to bring it back.

"After a successful pilot earlier this year, they’re putting it back on primetime where it belongs."

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV and a representative for D'Acampo for comment.

