Celebs Go Virtual Dating’s Tom Read Wilson reveals he’d love to take part in Strictly 2020

TV receptionist Tom Read Wilson, who has been entertaining viewers this week with his innuendo-filled pep-talks on Celebs Go Virtual Dating, has revealed that the E4 dating series isn’t the only reality programme he’s willing to appear on.

Advertisement

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the TV personality said that he would say yes to BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing as he’s a “very keen polka dancer”.

When asked whether he’d be up for Strictly this year, Read Wilson replied: “I love dancing, I absolutely love it and I’m a very keen polka dancer and I’m a very keen waltzer so yes.”

“Actually funnily enough, I’ve done a lot of ballet and a lot of dance in my theatrical training, but very little partner dancing and it’s something where I’ve had one chocolate out of the box, so it does fascinate me, yes.”

This year’s series of Strictly is expected to take place later this autumn, but with various social distancing measures in place, including the introduction of ‘isolation bubbles‘ for professional dancers and fewer celebrities taking part.

Although the 2020 line-up has not yet been announced, various VIPs are rumoured to be taking part, such as I’m A Celeb winner Jacqueline Jossa, DJ Maya Jama and Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd.

Celeb’s Go Dating star Read Wilson, who is also a trained actor and singer, has appeared on the E4 show as the celebrity dating agency’s receptionist since its first series in 2016.

Although various dating agents have come and gone throughout the show’s history, he now appears on the show alongside current experts Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson.

The current series, named Celebs Go Virtual Dating, is a smaller season where the famous participants go on various webcam and real-life socially-distanced dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Explaining his role on the virtual series, Read Wilson said that he has been orchestrating the real dates, whilst also acting as the “series guinea pig”.

“I’m the only singleton of the three that work at the agency, so I have been virtual dating and I’ve realised some very curious silver linings that one mightn’t imagine before having done it,” he said.

“For example, you have access to your own media so I had one virtual date very early on in lockdown where the gentleman was a pianist and he said, ‘Let me play you a piece of Chopin’, and I said, ‘I love that.'”

“We had a sort of Desert Island Discs date which was lovely,” he continued. “Alas there was no sequel sadly.”

Advertisement

Celebs Go Virtual Dating airs every Monday at 10pm on E4. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.