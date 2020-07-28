Join RadioTimes.com for a Sky comedy live Q&A with Maisie Williams, Michelle Keegan and Daniel Mays

Got a burning question for the stars of Sky’s hottest comedy series? Well, now’s your chance to ask it, as RadioTimes.com hosts a live Q&A with Maisie Williams, Michelle Keegan and Daniel Mays.

The panel, presented in partnership with Sky, will kick off at 7pm on Thursday (30th July) and will be live streaming to our official Facebook page.

Michelle Keegan will be talking all things Brassic as she reflects on her role as Erin in the raucuous comedy-drama (already renewed for a third season), while Daniel Mays will be delving into the intricacies of playing cyborg cop John Major in the gloriously silly Code 404 (Sky’s biggest comedy launch in eight years).

Maisie Williams will be previewing her upcoming series Two Weeks to Live, in which she plays Kim Stokes, a “strange young misfit” on the run from murderous gangsters and the police.

We’ll also be debuting an exclusive first-look clip from Two Weeks to Live during the panel, ahead of the show’s premiere on Sky One and NOW TV this autumn.

As if all that weren’t exciting enough, Maisie, Michelle and Daniel will be answering *your* questions – ahead of the event, RadioTimes.com is taking suggestions for fan questions and we’ll put the very best to the trio on the night.

To submit a question, just tweet us at @RadioTimes – now’s your chance to get the inside scoop and quiz the talent behind some of Sky’s biggest comedy hits!

If you aren’t able to tune in alive, the Sky comedy Q&A will also be available to watch back on our Facebook page after the event.

