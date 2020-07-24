When is His Dark Materials season 2 on BBC One? Will it change The Subtle Knife?

No need to check the alethiometer – the second season of the BBC/HBO’s His Dark Materials is still set to air this autumn, once again bringing Philip Pullman’s book series to life on-screen.

While many television and film projects have stalled during the global coronavirus pandemic, the televised adaptation of Pullman’s second book in the series, A Subtle Knife, was filmed in advance (likely due to the show’s young leads) and is reportedly due to air in November – with suggestions that there could already be an existing early cut of the series, even if one crucial James McAvoy episode had to be scrapped during production.

The second season is written by Jack Thorne and sees returning cast members Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda among others.

“It’s satisfying knowing we have another series,” Dafne Keen, who plays Lyra in the series, previously told RadioTimes.com. “We’re quite sure it’s going to go well.”

Read on for everything you need to know about season two of this big-budget fantasy…

When is His Dark Materials season 2 on BBC One?

The BBC may have let slip that the series is returning in November 2020. BBC Bitesize mentioned the date during an interview with VFX supervisor Russell Dodgson, and while RadioTimes.com understands that the airdate isn’t fully confirmed it’s likely that His Dark Materials will be back around that time, almost exactly a year after the first series arrived.

The reason it’s so speedy despite the lockdown? Filming for season two had mostly finished before the first season even premiered, which now looks remarkably prescient given the coronavirus pandemic.

“Post-production is continuing with characteristic intensity and energy, but now filtered down over BlueJeans,” executive producer Jane Tranter said.

“But rest assured, season 2 is coming and will be on air before the end of the year!”

“They’re still working on season one as we’re shooting season two, so it’s an awful lot of work that everyone’s doing,” Ruth Wilson, who plays Mrs Coulter, told us.

Lee Scoresby actor Lin Manuel-Miranda tweeted that he had completed work on the follow-up season as early as 27th September 2019, and the rest of the cast were done by mid-December.

That’s a season 2 wrap on Lee Scoresby & Hester!

You’ll see season 1 in November!#HisDarkMaterials

???????? pic.twitter.com/sHfb16TrhT — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 27, 2019

“It’s quite nice in a way, because we’re just getting it all done beforehand,” Ruth Wilson said. “We’re still focussed, we’re still working really hard, we just haven’t really had a reaction to it yet. You just keep ploughing on, hoping you’re doing alright!”

“But we can’t do anything about it, you’ve just got to get on with it and hope for the best. Maybe in the last month we’ll be like ‘argh, no, reshoot!'”

In July 2020 we were also given a behind-the-scenes look at the show’s orchestra recording music for season one – with the promise that composer Lorne Balfe was busy writing the score for season two.

The Legends are True from His Dark Materials Season 1 . Busy writing on Season 2 this weekend …. #hisdarkmaterials pic.twitter.com/C0oiTvOxxQ — Lorne Balfe (@Lornebalfe) July 19, 2020

Given that composing for films and TV shows usually takes place after the composer has seen early cuts of the project in question, it seems likely that somewhere out there there’s already an early version of His Dark Materials season two…

Is there a trailer for His Dark Materials season two?

There is indeed. Released during online San Diego Comic-Con replacement Comic-Con @Home, the first trailer shows the meeting between Lyra and Will in another world, as well as introducing new key characters like Mary Malone, Ruta Skadi and Andrew Scott’s John Parry.

Also full of action, hints at terrifying monsters and much, much more there’s a lot to enjoy in the new teaser – check out our His Dark Materials season two trailer breakdown for a full list of the big moments.

What will happen in season His Dark Materials season 2?

His Dark Materials is set in a pre-industrial parallel world where everyone has ‘daemons’: physical representations of a person’s soul usually as an animal. Season one saw 12-year-old Lyra Belacqua set out to the frozen North to save her kidnapped friend Roger, where she learns some revelations about her uncle Lord Asriel and his investigations into ‘Dust.’

As season one was based on the first novel in Phillip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy, season two will be based on the second instalment The Subtle Knife.

“I think this series is all about trust,”screenwriter Jack Thorne said. “I think what Philip’s written in the Subtle Knife is a beautiful poem about trust, about the way that characters have to learn to trust again.

“Will’s come from a situation where he’s not been able to trust anything, his life has taught him to trust nothing. And Lyra has learnt through series one that she can’t trust anything.”

The book sees Lyra continue her investigation into the mysterious Dust and search for her father, and together with new companion Will Parry (played by Amir Wilson) she explores strange new worlds.

“It’s bigger, better, darker. A lot darker,” Amir Wilson told RadioTimes.com. “Three words to describe it? I’d say adventure, bravery…and knives.”

Meanwhile, Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) must track down the mysterious Grumman (aka John Parry) in his balloon, meaning Miranda had to be separated from his on-set friend Dafne.

“I don’t get any time with her! Very little, if any,” he told RadioTimes.com.

“So I’m gonna miss her, honestly. It’s weird to be in Cardiff and not spend every day with Dafne. But it’s the next facet of the story, and I’m excited to tell it.”

New episodes will feature Cittàgazze (pictured), a city in a parallel world haunted by soul-eating creatures called Spectres, which has been impressively built in its entirety on the lots of Bad Wolf studios in Cardiff.

However, expect a few changes – some elements of The Subtle Knife worked their way into season one, most notably Lord Boreal crossing over into “our” world and co-lead character Will beginning his Subtle Knife storyline in the latter half of the series.

Oh, no, the story won't be altered. https://t.co/hpNYOKzI3O — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) July 9, 2020

With that said, Philip Pullman himself has confirmed that there won’t be any major changes to the story, reassuring fans on Twitter that the basic plot will be staying the same.

Who is in the cast of His Dark Materials season 2?

Most of the main cast return, including Logan’s Dafne Keen as feisty heroine Lyra Belacqua, X-Men star James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Luther’s Ruth Wilson as the terrifying Mrs Coulter, Lin Manuel-Miranda as aeronaut Lee Scoresby and newcomer Amir Wilson as Lyra’s new BFF Will Parry.

The impressive ensemble cast will also see the reappearance of Ruta Gedmintas as witch queen Serafina Pekkala and Joe Tandberg and Helen McCrory as the voice of armoured bear Iorek Byrnison and Lord Asriel’s demon Stelmaria respectively.

There are also some new additions – after a series of cameos in season one, Fleabag star Andrew Scott will star as Will’s father Colonel John Parry/ Jopari.

“It’s always a little bit intimidating to come in, and you don’t want to mess it up,” Scott said of his role.

“But it was really brilliant, and I got to work with incredible actors. Lin, a lot of my stuff was with Lin and we had such a good time, we really did, it was a total joy to do that.”

Alongside him it’s been revealed that Fleabag co-star Phoebe-Waller Bridge will play Andrew Scott’s daemon, while other new castings include Terence Stamp as Giacomo Paradisi, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone and Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi.

However, one season one cast member won’t be returning – James McAvoy, aka Lyra’s father Lord Asriel, whose scenes had to be scrapped thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Why was James McAvoy cut from His Dark Materials season 2?

While McAvoy’s character Lord Asriel isn’t present in second His Dark Materials novel The Subtle Knife, the production team have revealed that there were originally plans to include the character in a special standalone episode.

“We had one standalone episode that we were filming in March, and it was separate from the other seven episodes, because it was a standalone episode that Jack had written with the blessing and with input from Philip Pullman, which looked at what Asriel had been doing between going through the anomaly at the end of season one, and when we see Lord Asriel at the beginning of book three, the Amber Spyglass,” executive producer Jane Tranter said.

“Because Asriel isn’t actually in The Subtle Knife. He’s very much talked about, his presence is very much felt, but he’s not actually there. So we played kind of detective with The Subtle Knife and figured out what Asriel might have been doing.”

Unfortunately, this last episode had only just started filming when the UK locked down during the pandemic, and after a while the production made the tough decision to just cut the episode – a choice that screenwriter Jack Thorne said left them “absolutely gutted”.

We were all absolutely gutted about this. We had the read through, got to set… Covid. Had some incredible actors raring to go and some new story to explore. But the brilliance of many departments on our show went into override to make up for the loss. #HisDarkMaterials https://t.co/VjjaeK66tb — Jack Thorne (@jackthorne) July 24, 2020

Still, as Tranter noted, the series was relatively lucky given that the other seven episodes had been completed long before lockdown.

“Really we did have an incredible piece of luck,” she said. “We were filming when the pandemic hit, and we did have to stop filming. But we were in a peculiar situation where our main unit had wrapped just before Christmas 2019

“For us it meant that we could continue postproduction on the seven episodes that make up The Subtle Knife, and just put the Asriel standalone episode to one side. And maybe at some point in the future we can revisit it as a standalone. But essentially, our adaptation of The Subtle Knife had been completed.”

Sadly, barring any surprises RadioTimes.com has confirmed that this means James McAvoy won’t be appearing in His Dark Materials season two – though given how big a role Asriel plays in the third book, we’re sure it won’t be the last we’ve seen of him.

How many episodes of His Dark Materials season 2 will there be?

While season one was eight episodes long, following the loss of the standalone Asriel episode season two has been confirmed to have only seven episodes.

This should cover all the events depicted in The Subtle Knife and possibly beyond, with season three thought to have a higher amount of episodes to adapt the third book (The Amber Spyglass) in the trilogy.

And Philip Pullman is already making his pitch for how season three should end…

Jane! Lovely work from all at @BadWoIf – thank you so much. If you can have Elgar's 'Sospiri' playing in the background of the final scene in the Botanic Garden, it would certainly make me cry, if nobody else. https://t.co/rrDGQMEz3h — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) July 9, 2020

