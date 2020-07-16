Will What We Do In The Shadows return for season 3?

With the second series of What We Do In The Shadows concluding tonight on BBC Two, many fans of the mockumentary are wondering whether our favourite Staten Island blood-suckers will be returning for a third outing.

Well, all the vampire-lovers out there are in luck – this spin-off based on Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 film of the same name, was renewed for a third season of Nandor, Laszlo and Nadja’s deathly antics.

Starring British actors Kayvan Novak (Fonejacker, Three Lions), Matt Berry (The IT Crowd, Mighty Boosh) and Natasia Demetrious (Stath Lets Flats, The Big Flower Fight) as ancient vampires living in the New York borough of Staten Island, What We Do In The Shadows follows the immortal trio as they adapt to the modern world whilst fending off their multiple enemies.

Here’s everything you need to know about series three of What We Do In The Shadows, when it’s likely to arrive on our screens and which guest stars will be making an appearance.

Will there be a third series of What We Do In The Shadows?

Yes! US network FX confirmed the series’ renewal on Friday 22nd May, shortly before season two landed in the UK.

“They have risen…and been renewed for Season 3 of #ShadowsFX,” the show’s Twitter account announced.

Various cast members reacted to the news, with Mark Proksch, who plays the hilariously dull energy vampire Colin Robinson, promising “more silliness on the way”.

Legendary guest star Mark Hamill even tweeted about the “great” news, adding: “Everyone’s favourite undead roommates will live on for a 3rd season!” Maybe Jim the Vampire – Laszlo’s nemesis and new coach of Pennsylvania’s women’s volleyball team – will return for season three!

They have risen…and been renewed for Season 3 of #ShadowsFX. pic.twitter.com/ec5I8VeuEH — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) May 22, 2020

What We Do In The Shadows season three release date

FX has not yet announced a potential release date for season three and it’s unlikely that production on the series is likely to happen any time soon due to the ongoing pandemic so best case scenario, What We Do In The Shadows returns in 2021.

The mockumentary’s second series was filmed between October and December last year, and released in the US in April 2020, so if the series’ production manages to remarkably stay on track, season three may return from the dead in April 2021 for US fans and May/June 2021 in the UK.

What will happen in What We Do In The Shadows season three?

**Spoilers ahead for season two!**

Season two of What We Do In The Shadows left viewers on a huge cliffhanger after Nando’s loyal familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) used his inherited vampire-hunting skills to kill the Vampiric Council and all the immortal guests at the Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires to save his masters.

Season three is bound to explore the aftermath of this mass killing – what will Nandor, Laszlo and Nadja do with Guillermo now that they know of his vampire-killing abilities? And what will the vampire community think of the blood-sucking trio, who in their eyes have committed the most heinous crime a vampire can commit?

Throughout the last series, we also saw Guillermo grow increasingly tired with serving Nandor after it became apparent that the former Ottoman Empire leader had no intentions of turning him into a vampire. While Guillermo swept in last minute to save the ungrateful gang from being executed for the murders he committed, earlier in the episode he had quite the familiar life – will he return to the group’s abode and continue serving their every whim? Or will Nandor finally induct him into the vampire community?

We know that the group now has their fellow vampires to worry about, but what about the community of vampire hunters that Guillermo stumbled across half way through last season? Although they appeared to be completely hopeless without the help of Guillermo – with one of them meeting their demise during a failed attack on a vampire hangout – maybe the group will return in season three, better prepared and back for vengeance.

What We Do In The Shadows cast

FX

We’re almost certain to see Kayvan Novak (Nandor the Relentless), Matt Berry (Laszlo Cravensworth), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson) and Harvey Guillén (Guillermo) return for season three, especially given the dramatic events that took place during last series’ finale.

FX has not yet teased a potential line-up of guest stars for season three, but hopefully Jake McDorman will return as Jeff Suckler – the reincarnation of Nadja’s former love Gregor, beheaded by Laszlo in series one who returned for one episode in season two as a ghost. Perhaps he’ll reappear in a different form next series.

Simon the Devious – played by Big Mouth’s Nick Kroll – may return for another series, if he makes it out of that sewer, as well as Mark Hamill, who played Jim the Vampire, in season two.

