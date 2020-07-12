Phoebe Waller-Bridge comedy Run cancelled after one season

Run, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s latest TV project, has been cancelled after one season.

The HBO show, which Waller-Bridge served as executive producer, was created by Fleabag and Killing Eve collaborator Vicky Jones.

Run followed childhood friends Ruby (Merrit Wever) and Billy (Domhnall Gleeson) honouring a pact to reunite should one text the other “run”.

Waller-Bridge starred as Laurel Halliday, a mysterious taxidermist who crosses paths with both leads. The star adopted a North American accent for the role.

“After exploring potential ways of continuing Ruby and Billy’s journey, together with showrunner Vicky Jones, we have come to the decision that we will not be moving forward with a second season of Run,” HBO said in a statement (via THR)

Jones had previously hoped the show would continue, telling Deadline she had “a thousand ideas” for a second season.

She added: “It’s called Run, and so the show has forward momentum. We can’t just sit still in the story.”

Although Run was warmly received by critics, achieving a “fresh” 80% score on review aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes, its first season only achieved a 47% score among viewers.

While available on HBO in the US, UK audiences can watch Run on NOW TV.

Although it looks like viewers won’t see more episodes of Run, Waller-Bridge has a big-screen project in the works: James Bond film No Time to Die.

The Fleabag lead contributed to the screenplay of the 007 blockbuster, an experience she recently described as “really challenging”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Waller-Bridge said: “The script was there, Cary had a really specific vision for the movie and so did Daniel [Craig], and it had been in development for a really long time and they had a script, so that process for me was about stepping back and just saying, ‘I’m going to give you these options and then you can use any of them or you can get rid of all of them,’ because everybody was writing on it.

“I mean, there were just so many ideas and [it was] so clear to so many people. I was just throwing things out there and hoping that anything sticks.”

She added: “it was really challenging, and my role there was to try and be helpful and to offer things.”

Run is available to watch on NOW TV.