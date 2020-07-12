The coronavirus pandemic led to an almost total shutdown of all TV production and while a number of projects are planning to pick up again in the coming months, the knock-on effect means that a number of new series will miss their planned air dates.

To help spread out the number of new shows completed pre-lockdown and so avoid a long period without any original programming, many broadcasters are giving old shows another outing in primetime slots – with ITV repeating 2018’s Innocent in May and re-running former favourites including Broadchurch and The Durrells.

Another archive series getting a rerun is Maigret, based on the books by Georges Simenon and starring Rowan Atkinson as French detective Jules Maigret.

Here’s what you need to know about the series…

Is Maigret a repeat on ITV?

Maigret’s Night At The Crossroads, the first feature-length episode of the second series, is airing on ITV on Sunday, 12th July 2020 between 8pm and 10pm.

A synopsis for the TV movie reads: “Night At The Crossroads adapted from the novel by Georges Simenon is a complex tale of murder, deceit and greed in an isolated country community. Maigret has been interrogating a mysterious Dane, Carl Andersen, for hours without a confession. Why was the body of a diamond merchant found in his car at his isolated mansion? He’s either innocent or a very good liar. What does his beautiful but vulnerable sister know? And what compels everyone at the Three Widows Crossroads to be so secretive? Maigret sets out to find his killer.”

The film was originally broadcast on the 16th April 2017, and pulled in 5.47 million viewers first time round.

Maigret cast: Who appears in the show?

Maigret stars Rowan Atkinson (Blackadder, Mr. Bean) as Chief Inspector Jules Maigret, Lucy Cohu (Summer of Rockets, Ripper Street) as Madame Maigret, Shaun Dingwall (Doctor Who, Noughts & Crosses) as Inspector Janvier, Leo Staar (Summer of Rockets, Call the Midwife) as Inspector LaPoint, Mark Heap (Green Wing, Friday Night Dinner) as Doctor Moers and Aiden McCardle (Mr Selfridge, The Mill) as Judge Comeliau.

Guest stars in Maigret’s Night At The Crossroads include: Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean) as Grandjean, Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones) as Andersen, Mia Jexen (Dual) as Else, Stephen Wight (The Paradise) as Thierry Bertinet and Robin Weaver (Inbetweeners) as Madame Michonnet.

Maigret ITV episodes: Will there be more?

Maigret’s Night at the Crossroads is the third episode of the series in total, following Maigret Sets a Trap, and Maigret’s Dead Man, whilee it was also the penultimate outing – with Maigret in Montmarte, shown on Christmas eve 2017 the finalk ever episode.

In May of 2018, ITV announced that it had “no current plans” for more Maigret, effectively cancelling the series.

However, it is possible that the channel will follow its repeat run of continue its repeats with an airing of the final episode in the coming weeks.

Maigret books: Is Maigret’s Night at the Crossroads based on a novel?

Yes, Maigret’s Night at the Crossroads is based on the 1931 novel by Belgian novelist Georges Simenon, while it was also adapted into a 1932 film directed by legendary French filmmaker Jean Renoir.

Simenon wrote 75 Maigret novels (plus 28 short stories) between 1931 and 1972, with Maigret’s Night at the Crossroads being the sixth book in the series.

“I don’t doubt people will share my feeling that Rowan Atkinson is probably going to be one of the truest Maigrets ever,” said executive producer John Simenon (son of Georges). “Because he really expresses a unique sensitivity to others, an empathy that is so important. Which is much more important to me than anything else.

“A lot of what happens with Maigret works inwards. The challenge for Rowan was to express that. Not necessarily in words but also in behaviour and body language.”

Maigret’s Night at the Crossroads is available from Amazon to buy now.

