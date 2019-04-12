The drama began on ITV in 2016 and has run for two series on the channel, each consisting of two episodes.

Only four of Simenon’s 75 novels featuring the character were adapted: Maigret Sets A Trap, Maigret’s Dead Man, Maigret At The Crossroads, and Maigret In Montmarte.

ITV confirmed that there are no more series on the agenda in a statement to RadioTimes.com, saying: “We've no current plans for further Maigret films. Rowan Atkinson is also committed to other projects.”

Atkinson can next be seen reprising his role as Johnny English in comedy spy thriller Johnny English Strikes Again, which is set to be released later this year.

This article was originally published in May 2018