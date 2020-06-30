Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Sam Quek

It’s not often John Torode and Gregg Wallace are cooked for by Olympic gold medallists, but this year they will be judging two of them – Sam Quek MBE and Sir Matthew Pinsent – as Celebrity MasterChef returns for a 15th series.

Sam’s victory came as part of the 2016 GB women’s hockey team at the Rio Olympics, where she and her teammates won gold in a final that came down to penalties. That’s right, England can win a penalty shoot out under pressure, who knew?!

Here’s everything you need to know about sporting superstar Sam as she joins the Celebrity MasterChef line-up.

Who is Sam Quek?

What’s Sam’s Instagram? @samquek13

What’s Sam’s Twitter? @SamanthaQuek

Sam, 31, is a former England hockey player from The Wirral. She has enjoyed great success in her career as defender, including winning a gold medal as part of the GB Women’s Team at the Rio Olympics. She started playing for the national side while she was still at university and was made captain of the England team in 2014.

Sam could have been a footballer, having been signed to Tranmere Rovers FC at a young age, but eventually was forced to decide between the two sports, as she couldn’t devote sufficient training time to both.

If you don’t follow sport, but think you recognise Sam’s name, it may be because she appeared in the 2016 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! finishing fourth.

Sam has also appeared on other TV shows including Pointless Celebrities (paired with tennis player Greg Rusedski), The Chase and Play to the Whistle.

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.