Who is Joanne Lees? Peter Falconio’s girlfriend at the centre of Murder in the Outback documentary

Joanne Lees suddenly found herself in the glare of the media spotlight, after falling victim to a horrendous attack while travelling with her boyfriend, Peter Falconio, in 2011.

The couple were driving across the Australian outback in the dead of night when another driver encouraged them to pull over. Joanne says the attacker shot Peter and tried to tied her up, but she escaped.

As four-part C4 documentary, Murder in the Outback, looks more closely at the case and the investigation, this is what we know about Joanne Lees.

Who is Joanne Lees?

Joanne Lees is a young woman who made headlines when recounting her ordeal in the Australian outback. She had been on the trip of a lifetime with long-term boyfriend Peter Falconio, who she had met in a nightclub in 1996. The couple had already visited multiple countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Cambodia. After five months in Sydney, they were planning a road trip across Australia.

The pair were driving across the Australian outback at night when another driver signalled at them to pull over. When the driver got out, he went to the back of the car with Falconio as if to examine the exhaust. But then, according to Lees, Falconio was shot and the stranger tried to tie her up. Luckily Lees was able to escape and hid in the grass for hours before flagging down a passing truck, which took her to safety.

What happened to Joanne Lees after Peter Falconio’s disappearance?

Lees divided opinion in the aftermath of Bradley John Murdoch’s trial, which saw him sentenced to life in prison.

She filmed an interview with British journalist, Martin Bashir, who questioned her on the finer details of the case which some people had issues with. Lees claimed she did the interview to keep the case in the public consciousness. She also wrote a book about her life, No Turning Back, which was published in 2006.

In an interview to mark the 10th anniversary of Falconio’s disappearance, Lees said she had studied sociology at Sheffield University in the years after the attack, and had worked both as a travel agent and a social worker.

Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery begins on Sunday 7th June on C4 at 9.15pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.