Killing Eve soundtrack – all the songs and music in season 3
The music of Killing Eve is a huge part of the BBC drama's success
You could say that Killing Eve has a pretty killer soundtrack – and that’s why we’ve rounded up all the music featured in season three of the BBC America drama.
Music supervisors Catherine Grieves and David Holmes have brought together an eclectic mixture of songs, with a soundtrack that features Killing Eve’s signature music from the band Unloved as well as tracks from Archie Bronson Outfit, Kip Tyler, Marisol and more.
Killing Eve season 3, episode 1 songs
Voices of Spring by Johann Strauss II
Sigh (Killing Eve) by Unloved
Tiene La Tarara by Marisol
She’s My Witch by Kip Tyler
Holla by Archie Bronson Outfit
Calor by Conchita Velasco
Cherry Lips by Archie Bronson Outfit
Sombre (Killing Eve) by Unloved
Xpectations by Unloved
Killing Eve season 3, episode 2 songs
Boy and Girl by Unloved
Dart For My Sweetheart by Archie Bronson Outfit
Nunca Hay Bastante by Adriángela
Dreams by L’Épée
Cry Baby Cry by Unloved
Lee by Unloved
Dido’s Lament by Henry Purcell
Sombre (Killing Eve) by Unloved
Killing Eve season 3, episode 3 songs
A La Nanita Nana by Killing Eve cast – sung by the Nanny
Calor by Conchita Velasco
Balumba by Anilza Leoni
Teddy Bear’s Picnic by Henry Hall
Strange Effect (feat. Raven Violet) by Unloved
Unloved Heart (Killing Eve) by Unloved
La La La by Unloved
Walk On, Yeah by Unloved
Xpectations by Unloved
Killing Eve series 3, episode 4 songs
Dear Diary by The Moody Blues
I Could Tell You but I’d Have to Kill by Unloved
Heidi by Fireflies
Ever by Unloved
Satan Is His Name by Holly Golightly
Tip Toe Thru’ the Tulips With Me by Tiny Tim
Flight of the Raven by Emerald Web
Unloved Heart (Killing Eve) by Unloved
Dare or Truth by Unloved
Walk On, Yeah by Unloved
Xpectations by Unloved
Killing Eve series 3, episode 5 songs
Ungarische Rhapsodie No. 2 in C-Sharp Minor, S. 244: Pt. 2 (Arranged for Orchestra By Franz Liszt & Franz Doppler) by Magyar Szimfonikus Zenekar Budapest, Andras Korodi
Bumble Bee by Lavern Baker
I Got You and You Got Me by Niall Kelly, J. A. Rettenbacher
Gentle Annie by The Chestnut Brass Company
Crocodile Rock by Elton John
Party At Ohrid by Production Music Library
Get out of Town by Fireflies
Dancing Lasha Tumbai by Verka Serduchka
Karobotschka by Production Music Library
I See Darkness in You by Red Mecca
Ложись, Подполковник! by Mumiy Troll
Spiritual by Magma
Xpectations by Unloved
Killing Eve series 3, episode 6 songs
Forever by The Caravelles
Requiem, K. 626: VII. Agnus Die by Lübecker Domchor, Lübecker Domorchester
Concerto in A Minor, RV 421 (F.III No. 13): III. Allegro by Antonio Vivaldi, Ensemble Explorations, Roel Dieltiens
When I am Laid in Earth (From the Opera, ‘Dido and Aeneas’, Z. 626, Act III Scene 2) by Henry Purcell, Pianobasso
La La La by Unloved
Boy and Girl by Unloved
Without Love (Killing Eve) by Unloved
Xpectations by Unloved
Killing Eve series 3, episode 7 songs
Ungarische Rhapsodie No. 2 in C-Sharp Minor, S. 244: Pt. 2 (Arranged for Orchestra By Franz Liszt & Franz Doppler) by Magyar Szimfonikus Zenekar Budapest, Andras Korodi
Look What You Made Me Do by Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club
Carnival (Killing Eve) by Unloved
I Know That You Know by Richard Myhill
(Sigh) by Unloved
Watch Your Back by The Coathangers
Demolition Girl by Holly Golightly, Billy Childish
I See Darkness in You by Red Mecca
Xpectations by Unloved
Killing Eve series 3, episode 8 songs
Symphony No.9 in D major/ 4. Adagio-sehr langsam (Mahler) by Gustav Mahler, London Symphony Orchestra, Leopold Ludwig [conductor]
Within My Heart by Jack Shaindlin
Get out of Town by Fireflies
After Dinner by Unloved
Bill (Killing Eve) by Unloved
Tell Me (feat. Saoirse Ronan) by Johnny Jewel
Xpectations by Unloved
