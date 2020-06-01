Killing Eve soundtrack – all the songs and music in season 3

You could say that Killing Eve has a pretty killer soundtrack – and that’s why we’ve rounded up all the music featured in season three of the BBC America drama.

Advertisement

Music supervisors Catherine Grieves and David Holmes have brought together an eclectic mixture of songs, with a soundtrack that features Killing Eve’s signature music from the band Unloved as well as tracks from Archie Bronson Outfit, Kip Tyler, Marisol and more.

Killing Eve season 3, episode 1 songs

Voices of Spring by Johann Strauss II

Sigh (Killing Eve) by Unloved

Tiene La Tarara by Marisol

She’s My Witch by Kip Tyler

Holla by Archie Bronson Outfit

Calor by Conchita Velasco

Cherry Lips by Archie Bronson Outfit

Sombre (Killing Eve) by Unloved

Xpectations by Unloved

Killing Eve season 3, episode 2 songs

Boy and Girl by Unloved

Dart For My Sweetheart by Archie Bronson Outfit

Nunca Hay Bastante by Adriángela

Dreams by L’Épée

Cry Baby Cry by Unloved

Lee by Unloved

Dido’s Lament by Henry Purcell

Sombre (Killing Eve) by Unloved

Killing Eve season 3, episode 3 songs

A La Nanita Nana by Killing Eve cast – sung by the Nanny

Calor by Conchita Velasco

Balumba by Anilza Leoni

Teddy Bear’s Picnic by Henry Hall

Strange Effect (feat. Raven Violet) by Unloved

Unloved Heart (Killing Eve) by Unloved

La La La by Unloved

Walk On, Yeah by Unloved

Xpectations by Unloved

Killing Eve series 3, episode 4 songs

Dear Diary by The Moody Blues

I Could Tell You but I’d Have to Kill by Unloved

Heidi by Fireflies

Ever by Unloved

Satan Is His Name by Holly Golightly

Tip Toe Thru’ the Tulips With Me by Tiny Tim

Flight of the Raven by Emerald Web

Unloved Heart (Killing Eve) by Unloved

Dare or Truth by Unloved

Walk On, Yeah by Unloved

Xpectations by Unloved

Killing Eve series 3, episode 5 songs

Ungarische Rhapsodie No. 2 in C-Sharp Minor, S. 244: Pt. 2 (Arranged for Orchestra By Franz Liszt & Franz Doppler) by Magyar Szimfonikus Zenekar Budapest, Andras Korodi

Bumble Bee by Lavern Baker

I Got You and You Got Me by Niall Kelly, J. A. Rettenbacher

Gentle Annie by The Chestnut Brass Company

Crocodile Rock by Elton John

Party At Ohrid by Production Music Library

Get out of Town by Fireflies

Dancing Lasha Tumbai by Verka Serduchka

Karobotschka by Production Music Library

I See Darkness in You by Red Mecca

Ложись, Подполковник! by Mumiy Troll

Spiritual by Magma

Xpectations by Unloved

Killing Eve series 3, episode 6 songs

Forever by The Caravelles

Requiem, K. 626: VII. Agnus Die by Lübecker Domchor, Lübecker Domorchester

Concerto in A Minor, RV 421 (F.III No. 13): III. Allegro by Antonio Vivaldi, Ensemble Explorations, Roel Dieltiens

When I am Laid in Earth (From the Opera, ‘Dido and Aeneas’, Z. 626, Act III Scene 2) by Henry Purcell, Pianobasso

La La La by Unloved

Boy and Girl by Unloved

Without Love (Killing Eve) by Unloved

Xpectations by Unloved

Killing Eve series 3, episode 7 songs

Ungarische Rhapsodie No. 2 in C-Sharp Minor, S. 244: Pt. 2 (Arranged for Orchestra By Franz Liszt & Franz Doppler) by Magyar Szimfonikus Zenekar Budapest, Andras Korodi

Look What You Made Me Do by Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club

Carnival (Killing Eve) by Unloved

I Know That You Know by Richard Myhill

(Sigh) by Unloved

Watch Your Back by The Coathangers

Demolition Girl by Holly Golightly, Billy Childish

I See Darkness in You by Red Mecca

Xpectations by Unloved

Killing Eve series 3, episode 8 songs

Symphony No.9 in D major/ 4. Adagio-sehr langsam (Mahler) by Gustav Mahler, London Symphony Orchestra, Leopold Ludwig [conductor]

Within My Heart by Jack Shaindlin

Get out of Town by Fireflies

After Dinner by Unloved

Bill (Killing Eve) by Unloved

Tell Me (feat. Saoirse Ronan) by Johnny Jewel

Xpectations by Unloved

Advertisement

Killing Eve is available on BBC iPlayer. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.