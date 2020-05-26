When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

The daily coronavirus briefings continue to take place, led by senior Cabinet ministers and featuring updates from experts including Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty.

Following the downgrading of the government’s mantra from “stay at home” to “stay alert”, the briefings contain the latest movements and decisions as it looks to ease lockdown further in the coming weeks.

The daily news conferences give the likes of Boris Johnson and his senior ministers the chance to share critical information with the public and also allows the media to ask pressing questions as the world continues to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The time of the briefing varies day-to-day and week-to-week, with the BBC’s schedule shifting to allow for changes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coronavirus briefing…

What time is today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s coronavirus briefing is expected to begin at 5pm on BBC One.

It follows yesterday’s conference during which Dominic Cummings gave a statement explaining his decision to travel from London to Country Durham during lockdown with his child and wife, who had COVID-19 symptoms at the time.

The Prime Minister’s chief adviser said he has acted “reasonably” and within the law, adding that he doesn’t regret his actions.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The daily update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One.

The usual daily briefings are broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel, while the BBC has also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that features the daily briefing.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

Today’s briefing will follow on from yesterday’s when Boris Johnson outlined details of the next phase of the process of lifting lockdown.

He said some shops will be able to open from 1st June, including car showrooms and outdoor markets.

Providing proper safety measures are put in place, he announced the next wave of shops could begin opening from 15th June, including indoor shops and department stores.

Today’s briefing could provide further details as to which shops can open when and what measures will be put in place to allow this to happen safely.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his severe case of coronavirus, however he can be replaced by other relevant ministers.

Ministers that have led the briefing in the past include Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

