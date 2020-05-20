Accessibility Links

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is coming to UK TV and streaming – for free!

Exclusive: From 1st June, all seven seasons of the acclaimed fantasy drama are coming to E4 and streaming on All4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer SO1 Key Art JPEG © Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.

UK TV viewers should prepare to Slay at Home – because this spring, all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be available to stream in the UK on All4.

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal that Joss Whedon’s acclaimed global hit is coming to Channel 4’s free Video-On-Demand service from 1st June, allowing fans to relive the adventures of Buffy, Xander, Willow, Giles, Spike and more from the very beginning.

Channel 4 acquired the series (which will also air at 11pm every weeknight on terrestrial channel E4 from 1st June) via a licensing deal with the Walt Disney Company, which will give everyone a chance to visit the vampire-plagued streets of Sunnydale once again.

“We’re ecstatic that we get to re-live the phenomenal success Buffy The Vampire Slayer has had over the past 23 years,” said Channel 4’s Head of Acquisitions Nick Lee.

“This for many is a long-awaited chance to relive this iconic series. For others, it will be a chance to experience it for the very first time, and find out what all the fuss is about!”

Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan and Anthony Head among many others, Buffy the Vampire Slayer first came to screens in 1997 and became a global pop culture sensation over the course of its 144 episodes.

Promotional portrait of the cast for the television series, 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer,' c. 1997. L-R: Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Head, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charisma Carpenter and Alyson Hannigan. (Photo by Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images)

Featuring high-concept storylines involving vampires, demons, gods, twisted human villains and many more weird and wonderful creatures, the series was also renowned for its whip-smart dialogue, tight plotting and inventive one-off episodes, including a largely silent episode and a musical.

Now, both fans and newcomers can experience the whole thing from the start – and as we’ve noted before, the whole thing is a perfect lockdown binge. Sounds like the perfect time for Buffy to resurrect herself once more…

Buffy The Vampire Slayer will be available on All 4 from the 1st June 2020, and will air on E4 on weekdays at 11:00pm from the same date

