When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet are continuing to give daily briefings regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, sharing guidance with the British public.

Advertisement

This week, the Prime Minister’s update has been brought forward slightly, prompting the BBC to make a change to their schedule.

Here’s how you can watch today’s update.

What time is today’s coronavirus briefing?

This week, starting tonight (Tuesday 12th May), the briefing will be taking place at the slightly earlier time of 4:30pm.

The move follows Johnson’s unveiling of plans to restart the economy and begin to ease lockdown restrictions.

Yesterday he addressed the nation about the country’s lockdown and unveiled a new COVID-19 alert system.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Downing Street’s address to the nation this afternoon will be broadcast on BBC One.

The usual daily briefings are broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel, while the BBC has also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that features the daily briefing.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It’s not yet clear, but Johnson is normally joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance, in addition to members of his cabinet, such as chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson is expected to lead the daily briefing having recovering from COVID-19 last month.

He returned during the week 27th April-1st May. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had deputised in his absence.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Advertisement

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital, and discharged on Sunday 12th April.