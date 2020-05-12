Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

The Prime Minister continues to give daily updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on September 4, 2019, to take part in his first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson braced for another showdown in parliament on Wednesday after a humiliating defeat over his Brexit strategy, with MPs set to vote on a law aimed at blocking a no-deal departure. Johnson has said he will seek an early general election if MPs vote against him again, intensifying a dramatic political crisis ahead of his October 31 Brexit deadline. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet are continuing to give daily briefings regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, sharing guidance with the British public.

Advertisement

This week, the Prime Minister’s update has been brought forward slightly, prompting the BBC to make a change to their schedule.

Here’s how you can watch today’s update.

What time is today’s coronavirus briefing?

This week, starting tonight (Tuesday 12th May), the briefing will be taking place at the slightly earlier time of 4:30pm.

The move follows Johnson’s unveiling of plans to restart the economy and begin to ease lockdown restrictions.

Yesterday he addressed the nation about the country’s lockdown and unveiled a new COVID-19 alert system.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Downing Street’s address to the nation this afternoon will be broadcast on BBC One.

The usual daily briefings are broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel, while the BBC has also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that features the daily briefing.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It’s not yet clear, but Johnson is normally joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance, in addition to members of his cabinet, such as chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson is expected to lead the daily briefing having recovering from COVID-19 last month.

He returned during the week 27th April-1st May. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had deputised in his absence.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Advertisement

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital, and discharged on Sunday 12th April.

Tags

All about BBC News

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on September 4, 2019, to take part in his first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson braced for another showdown in parliament on Wednesday after a humiliating defeat over his Brexit strategy, with MPs set to vote on a law aimed at blocking a no-deal departure. Johnson has said he will seek an early general election if MPs vote against him again, intensifying a dramatic political crisis ahead of his October 31 Brexit deadline. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Neighbours Prue

Neighbours’ confirms first 35th anniversary death as character bows out in dramatic fashion

Coronation Street Seb

ITV announces scheduling change for Corrie, Emmerdale

(BBC)

Doctor Who Fans plan special The Day of the Doctor rewatch to beat the self-isolation blues

The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House (Getty, HF)

Change to BBC One schedule as coronavirus BBC News special to be broadcast