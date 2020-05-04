Doctor Who ‘The Girl in the Fireplace’ to get new prequel written by Steven Moffat
Sophia Myles will reprise her Madame de Pompadour role from the 2006 episode
Doctor Who’s ‘The Girl in the Fireplace‘ episode will get its own prequel, written by the sci-fi series’s previous showrunner Steven Moffat.
The prequel, titled Pompadour, was announced on Twitter by Sophia Myles, who portrayed Reinette, Madame de Pompadour, in the 2006 episode.
“Reinette rises again! I have some homework to do,” Myles wrote on Twitter.
Reinette rises again! I have some homework to do… #Clockdown @StevenWMoffat @Emily_Rosina ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/EULpcC9bTi
— Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) May 1, 2020
‘The Girl in the Fireplace’ was the fourth episode of the Doctor Who reboot’s second series, with David Tennant as The Doctor. The Doctor along with Rose (Billie Tyler) and Mickey (Noel Clarke) land on the SS Madame de Pompadour – a derelict spaceship in the 51st century.
Throughout the episode, the Doctor visits Reinette through a time window which leads to 18th-century Paris, continually rescuing her from clockwork robots disguised as French noblemen.
The new prequel will form part of the latest Doctor Who fan watchalong of ‘The Girl in the Fireplace’, to be held on Wednesday 6th May at 7pm (BST), 14 years after the episode first aired on BBC One.
Steven Moffat, who has penned the prequel, wrote six series of Doctor Who and served as its showrunner from 2007 until 2017.
Although there’s no word as to whether any other cast members will join Myles in the prequel, the news of this latest piece of bonus content is sure to cheer up Doctor Who fans in lockdown.
