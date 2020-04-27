When does ITV’s lockdown series Isolation Stories air on TV?

ITV have developed a new series of short dramas providing snapshots into life under lockdown, with Sheridan Smith starring in the first of four episodes. Read on for everything you need to know about Isolation Stories.

When is Isolation Stories on TV?

The four-part drama series will be stripped across four days, beginning on Tuesday 5th May at 9pm on ITV, and airing at the same time and on the same channel on Wednesday 6th, Thursday 7th and Friday 8th May.

What is Isolation Stories about?

Produced by Oscar nominated writer and producer Jeff Pope (Philomena, A Confession), the four-part series depicts life during the UK’s lockdown period, with tales that are by turns funny, poignant, and heartrending.

All four separate stories were filmed in adherence with the strict rules of the UK lockdown, with cast members filming themselves while at home (or with the help of those in their own household), and with directing advice provided remotely.

Of her involvement in the project, Sheridan Smith said: “I am heavily pregnant and have been isolating at home so I jumped at the chance to make a drama about the massive drama going on all around us right now. I think it’s really important to try and reflect what’s happening to us whilst it is still actually happening.”

Who stars in Isolation Stories?

The first episode, “Mel”, stars Sheridan Smith (Gavin and Stacey, Cilla) as a heavily pregnant woman whose partner and father of her unborn child has chosen to spend lockdown with his wife and children.

Robert Glenister (Hustle) and his actor son, Tom Glenister (Vera), appear in episode two “Ron and Russell”, about a father and son who are trapped and isolating together due to the father’s illness with coronavirus.

Episode three, “Mike and Rochelle”, is about hypochondriac Mike (played by Stan Lee’s Lucky Man actor Darren Boyd) and his psychiatrist Rochelle (Waterloo Road’s Angela Griffin).

Finally Eddie Marsan (The World’s End), his sons Blue and Bodie, and David Threlfall (Shameless) star in the fourth episode, “Karen”, about a grandfather who stops off outside the window of his son-in-law’s house.

The four-part series begins on Tuesday 5th May at 9pm on ITV, and airs the following nights at the same time. Check out what’s on in the meantime with our TV Guide