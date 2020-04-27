Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When does ITV’s lockdown series Isolation Stories air on TV?

When does ITV’s lockdown series Isolation Stories air on TV?

Sheridan Smith, Robert Glenister, Eddie Marsden and Angela Griffin star in a short series depicting the struggles of life in lockdown

ISOLATION STORIES Sheridan Smith

ITV have developed a new series of short dramas providing snapshots into life under lockdown, with Sheridan Smith starring in the first of four episodes. Read on for everything you need to know about Isolation Stories.

Advertisement

When is Isolation Stories on TV?

The four-part drama series will be stripped across four days, beginning on Tuesday 5th May at 9pm on ITV, and airing at the same time and on the same channel on Wednesday 6th, Thursday 7th and Friday 8th May.

What is Isolation Stories about?

Produced by Oscar nominated writer and producer Jeff Pope (Philomena, A Confession), the four-part series depicts life during the UK’s lockdown period, with tales that are by turns funny, poignant, and heartrending.

All four separate stories were filmed in adherence with the strict rules of the UK lockdown, with cast members filming themselves while at home (or with the help of those in their own household), and with directing advice provided remotely.

Of her involvement in the project, Sheridan Smith said: “I am heavily pregnant and have been isolating at home so I jumped at the chance to make a drama about the massive drama going on all around us right now. I think it’s really important to try and reflect what’s happening to us whilst it is still actually happening.”

Who stars in Isolation Stories?

ITV Isolation Stories
ITV Isolation Stories

The first episode, “Mel”, stars Sheridan Smith (Gavin and Stacey, Cilla) as a heavily pregnant woman whose partner and father of her unborn child has chosen to spend lockdown with his wife and children.

Robert Glenister (Hustle) and his actor son, Tom Glenister (Vera), appear in episode two “Ron and Russell”, about a father and son who are trapped and isolating together due to the father’s illness with coronavirus.

Episode three, “Mike and Rochelle”, is about hypochondriac Mike (played by Stan Lee’s Lucky Man actor Darren Boyd) and his psychiatrist Rochelle (Waterloo Road’s Angela Griffin).

Finally Eddie Marsan (The World’s End), his sons Blue and Bodie, and David Threlfall (Shameless) star in the fourth episode, “Karen”, about a grandfather who stops off outside the window of his son-in-law’s house.

Advertisement

The four-part series begins on Tuesday 5th May at 9pm on ITV, and airs the following nights at the same time. Check out what’s on in the meantime with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Isolation Stories

ISOLATION STORIES Sheridan Smith
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

ISOLATION STORIES Sheridan Smith

Sheridan Smith, Robert Glenister to star in ITV's Isolation Stories

GettyImages-1193510051

ITV commissions series of coronavirus self-isolation dramas from writer Jeff Pope

The Vicar of Dibley

Lockdown Binge #3: The Vicar of Dibley

Credit: Sky

“We need to keep looking for the good in all the bad at the moment” Sky’s Sarah-Jane Mee on her new positive news podcast