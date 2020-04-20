When is Blood series 2 on TV?

Blood is returning to our screen for a second season, with Adrian Dunbar leading the cast of the well-received Irish crime drama.

Advertisement

The Line of Duty star has garnered a stellar reputation and impressed in the first run of Channel 5’s hit drama Blood.

Check out our full guide to Blood season 2 including cast details, the basic plot and how to watch.

When is Blood on TV?

Blood season 2 starts on Monday 27th April 2020 at 9pm on Channel 5. There will be six episodes.

Who is in the cast of Blood?

Adrian Dunbar – fresh from starring as the much-loved Ted Hastings in Line of Duty – heads up the cast in the role of Jim Hogan.

He is joined by Grainne Keenan (The Foreigner), Ian Lloyd Anderson (Love/Hate), Fiona Bell (Shetland), Denis Conway (Alexander), Sean Duggan (The Lobster), Diarmuid Noyes (Pure Mule) and Carolina Main (Fan).

The series is directed by Maurice Sweeney, produced by Ingrid Goodwin and written by Sophie Petzal.

What is Blood about?

A woman returns to her Irish hometown upon her mother’s sudden death after a decade spent trying to escape her roots.

The official line is that she suffered an accident at home and died, but the estranged Cat Hogan is not convinced. She begins to suspect her father Jim and so the drama unfolds…

Blood explores the Hogan family history, old secrets, older betrayals, mind games and the lies family tell each other in a bid to find out the truth.

Season 2 picks up directly from the events of season 1.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is there a trailer for Blood season 2?

Yes – you can watch the official trailer below.

Will there be a season 3 of Blood?

The first season was released to an excellent reception, hence season 2 being made swiftly after.

Dunbar will be a major draw for Line of Duty fans, and if the show’s creators can keep him tied down, there’s no reason a third season isn’t a possibility.

Season 3 is yet to be confirmed, but if the second run of the show continues to build momentum, fans could be treated to more tense drama from West Meath.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide