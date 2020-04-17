Apple TV+ continue to flex their muscles in the streaming world with more big names combining to bring Defending Jacob to life on the small screen.

Advertisement

Based on a novel of the same name, the show – starring Marvel superstar Chris Evans – will tap into the increasingly popular crime drama market.

Check out our full guide to Defending Jacob including cast details, the basis plot and how to watch.

When is Defending Jacob released on Apple TV?

Defending Jacob will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday 24th April 2020.

Who is in the cast of Defending Jacob?

Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Jaeden Martell (IT: Chapter 1, Knives Out) lead the cast which also includes Cherry Jones (24), Pablo Schreiber (The Wire, American Gods), Sakina Jaffrey (House of Cards, Timeless), Betty Gabriel (Get Out) and J.K. Simmons (Law & Order, Oz).

The series was created by Mark Bomback who has adapted a book of the same name written by William Landay.

What is Defending Jacob about?

The show follows the journey of an assistant district attorney Andy Barber who is tipped off that his 14-year-old son Jacob may have been involved in the murder of one of his classmates.

The Barber family – including wife and mother Laurie – are thrown into turmoil, and despite the insistence of his innocence, evidence begins to stack up against the youngster.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is there a trailer for Defending Jacob?

Yes – you can watch the official teaser below.

How can I watch Defending Jacob?

All eight episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ around the world.

Will there be a season 2 of Defending Jacob?

As the show is based on a book, it may be trickier for Apple to squeeze another series from Defending Jacob.

Of course, if it takes off, there could be a clamour to extend the run of the show but it would most likely be based outside of the source material.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide