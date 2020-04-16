Watch BBC weatherman drum iconic news theme tune while working from home

A video posted by a BBC weatherman drumming along with the iconic BBC News theme tune has gone down a storm on social media.

Owain Wyn Evans posted the video of himself at his drumkit to Twitter this morning, and at the time of writing it has amassed almost 60,000 likes – including from celebrities Gary Lineker, Sophie Raworth and Carol Vorderman.

The video was accompanied by a caption which read, “When they said try working from home I didn’t realise they’d expect me to do the music too.”

When they said try working from home I didn’t realise they’d expect me to do the music too @BBCNews @BBCNWT #BBCNewsTheme ???? #workingfromhome pic.twitter.com/DVXjDw0l8F — Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) April 15, 2020

A weather presenter for BBC North West, Evans has been working from home throughout the coronavirus lockdown, broadcasting from his garden.

Speaking about the success of his video, he said, “We are all trying to find ways of keeping our spirits up during this difficult time of lockdown, and it is great that this has proved such a hit.

“It started out as a fun idea and has really caught on. The tune itself is obviously a bit of a banger anyway, and I knew it would sound brilliant on the drums!

The Welshman, who has been drumming since the age of 8, has seen success on social media before – in 2017 he created a Ru Paul’s Drag Race themed weather forecast to mark International Drag Day, which was picked up by Ru Paul and Michelle Visage, while more recently he created a series of animated stickers on Instagram and Snapchat which have had 150 million views.

Regional TV news has seen a surge in viewing figures since the COVID-19 crisis began. The BBC’s regional news bulletins in England are reaching around 11 million people each weekday.

BBC North West Tonight is on air at 6:30pm and 10:30pm every weekday on BBC One and at regular intervals at weekends.