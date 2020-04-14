Accessibility Links

How to watch the Fleabag play online

The acclaimed one-woman play is now available online

Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge became an international sensation for her hit BBC comedy Fleabag, picking up numerous awards for her portrayal of the title character.

The television series was based on her one-woman play, which debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013 and had a limited sell-out run last year.

Luckily, the play is now available online for a limited time only for a good cause.

Waller-Bridge has made a recorded performance from London’s Soho Theatre available online, in aid of several charities including National Emergency Trust, NHS Charities Together and Acting for Others.

Here’s how you can donate and watch the Fleabag play online…

How to watch Fleabag play online

Waller-Bridge has made the recorded version of the Fleabag stage production available to watch from two websites until 24th April 2020.

On the Soho Theatre On Demand website, there are options to rent the film at several different price points from £4 up to £250.

Alternatively, the performance is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for the flat fee of £4.

All proceeds from payments on both websites will go to charity, as Waller-Bridge herself explained on a video appearance on This Morning.

“It’s a one-woman show in partnership with the National Theatre and Soho Theatre and we are raising money for coronavirus victims, and 30% will go back into the theatre community,” she said.

Speaking of the impact of coronavirus on the theatre industry, the star added: “It’s incredible, I was talking to some friends when all shows were shut down and companies suddenly lost all their income and prospects.”

