Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway finale will take a trip down memory lane with Dermot O’Leary, James Corden and more

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway finale will go ahead, despite the duo having to cancel their original plans to film from Disneyland Florida.

Advertisement

Last month, the show cancelled the US finale due to coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean fans will have to miss out on their SNT fix.

This Saturday (April 4th), Ant and Dec will be bringing the season finale to viewers from their homes, presenting the show via pre recorded links.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The special episode will feature some of SNT’s best and funniest moments, including Dermot O’Leary’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear, James Corden’s Undercover and a very special End of the Show Show, which includes the spectacular return of PJ & Duncan.

Stephen Mulhern will also be joining the Geordie duo this week (via link) for a fun and new Ant vs Dec.

In 2017, the Geordie duo took their stint I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Of Me Ear to another level as they sent Dermot O’Leary to the supermarket.

From playing bowling with some pineapples and a melon, to shaking a man’s hand with a bunch of bananas and getting a shop attendant to perform a song using a cucumber as a microphone, Ant and Dec surely put through the presenter through it.

You can watch the full clip here.

The year before in 2016, the duo got up to more mischief as they pranked James Corden by going undercover.

Probably one of the duo’s biggest pranks to date, this one started all the way from the moment James Corden attempted to get to work at the Late Late Show.

Using the name of the show as their theme for this joke, Ant and Dec decided they were going to make him very “late” for work, first making the security at the gate question who he was, then getting someone to park in his spot.

And when he finally got on set, all hell broke loose when they pretended someone had been seriously injured on his show.

Ant and Dec will end the finale with a return of PJ & Duncan, from their 2013 show.

The duo have been forced to adapt the show in recent weeks due to Covid-19.

They made history by presenting their show without a studio audience for the first time since it started.

The episode got a record of 11 million viewers as households across the country tuned as it was then one of the last remaining live telly shows on the box.

The week after, Ant and Dec filmed the show in advance from their homes, concluding their Men In Brown skit and showing some of their fave moments.

It’s nice to see the boys still doing their bit to bring the show to life!

Advertisement

Ant & Dec Saturday Night Takeaway finale will air on Saturday April 4th at 7:30pm, only on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.