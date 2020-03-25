Keep your kids entertained at home: what’s on TV and online while they’re off school

Schools may be closed, but that doesn’t mean studies have finished. As parents across the country get to grips with home schooling their children, we’ve got good news for you – some famous faces are on hand to help you out with a lesson plan…

Advertisement

Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, famous folk are broadcasting live from their posh living rooms and fancy home offices, sharing their wisdom with us all.

So here’s your new school timetable:

9am – PE with Joe Wicks

Joe was one of the first celebs to offer his services to the nation. His half hour morning workouts are just what we need to get the blood pumping at the start of the day and are suitable for parents and children to do together, just search for ‘PE with Joe Wicks‘ on YouTube. His trademark enthusiasm should be just the ticket to get everyone in a good mood ahead of a day of learning.

10am – Science and Maths with Konnie Huq and Carol Vorderman

Time to sit down and learn something. Carol Vorderman has a successful online maths school, which she is making free during the coronavirus outbreak. Log on any day of the week for lots of useful maths lessons for a wide range of ages and abilities.

If your child prefers science, former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq will be releasing videos at 10am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through her official YouTube channel, which she promises will be “educational but entertaining, low tech but fun.”

11am – Literacy with David Walliams and JK Rowling

Amazon

Two of the UK’s biggest-selling children’s authors are doing their best to keep everyone reading. David Walliams is releasing a free audio story from The World’s Worst Children every day at 11am (he’s calling it ‘Elevenses’), available via his website. Meanwhile, JK Rowling is relaxing copyright restrictions on her books, to allow teachers to conduct live readings via the internet.

11.30am – Dance with Oti Mabuse

Strictly favourite Oti Mabuse is a brilliant choreographer, so it’s no surprise that she has managed to come up with some fun routines for kids. Dancing with her husband Marius, both in animal onesies, their aim is for everyone to have a great time – so no complicated steps, just high energy happy moves with great music. Oti will be live-streaming her kids classes every day at 11.30am via her YouTube channel and Instagram account.

2pm – Food tech with Candice Brown and Jamie Oliver

Former Bake Off winner Candice is teaching kids how to cook something lovely for mummy and daddy in her food tech classes on Instagram. Meanwhile, we’ve also been impressed with Jamie Oliver’s Keep Cooking and Carry On series over on Channel 4, which airs daily at 5.30pm but is also available on demand.

3pm – Music with Nick Cope and Myleene Klass

Advertisement

Myleene Klass is joined by her daughters Ava and Hero for ‘Myleene’s Music Klass’ (see what she’s done there?), teaching children the basics of classical music. The next video will be released on Friday at 10am via her YouTube page. Meanwhile, musician Nick Cope is performing online concerts for families. The next one will livestream at 3pm on Thursday 26th March via his YouTube channel and Facebook page.