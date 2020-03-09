Accessibility Links

Joe Swash won Dancing on Ice 2020 but viewers were left divided

The former EastEnders star took home the top prize, but some viewers thought Perri Kiely should've won

Joe Swash was crowned winner of Dancing on Ice on Sunday night, beating fellow contestant Perri Kiely to the top spot – and some viewers aren’t happy with the result.

The finale saw Joe and Perri and their respective pro partners Alex Murphy and Vanessa Bauer take to the ring for one last dance, after Libby Clegg failed to make the final two. Each couple earned perfect scores from the judges, but ultimately, the public vote saw Joe and Alex’s Bolero come out on top.

The reveal sparked a bout of outrage among some viewers, with many believing Perri deserved first place, especially following his death-defying backflip – a move no other Dancing on Ice contestant has ever attempted before.

Following the winner announcement, fans took to social media to express their “shock” at the result.

It wasn’t just the final dance that viewers thought had earned Perri the top spot – it was his performance throughout the show.

But not everyone agreed, especially those who believed Perri had an advantage over his fellow contestants due to being a dancer (he is a member of street dance troupe Diversity).

Dancing on Ice 2020 has been an eventful series, following Michael Barrymore’s injury and Caprice Bourret’s dramatic exit mid-show.

