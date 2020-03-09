Joe Swash won Dancing on Ice 2020 but viewers were left divided

Joe Swash was crowned winner of Dancing on Ice on Sunday night, beating fellow contestant Perri Kiely to the top spot – and some viewers aren’t happy with the result.

The finale saw Joe and Perri and their respective pro partners Alex Murphy and Vanessa Bauer take to the ring for one last dance, after Libby Clegg failed to make the final two. Each couple earned perfect scores from the judges, but ultimately, the public vote saw Joe and Alex’s Bolero come out on top.

The reveal sparked a bout of outrage among some viewers, with many believing Perri deserved first place, especially following his death-defying backflip – a move no other Dancing on Ice contestant has ever attempted before.

perri & vanessas showcase skate has so many good bits you won't be able to pick just one! can we just talk about this routine perri was the first ever celebrity in #dancingonice history to attempt to do a backflip on ice and he smashed it!!! pic.twitter.com/1aWpsV2RG6 — Louise❤️ (@xloucliftonx) March 8, 2020

Following the winner announcement, fans took to social media to express their “shock” at the result.

Shock result!! Didn’t expect that at all, Perri was THE best skater to ever appear on #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/WFOfgJ11Tc — Shelley Clarke (@shelleydclarke) March 8, 2020

Biggest fix I’ve ever seen, Perri and Vanessa were well and truly robbed #DancingOnIce — Jade (@jade_williams_) March 8, 2020

#DancingOnIce did they read out the wrong name or something? Joes great don’t get me wrong, but come on Perri was unreal pic.twitter.com/tm7YW2yIi0 — Loz???? (@laurenxmac1) March 8, 2020

It wasn’t just the final dance that viewers thought had earned Perri the top spot – it was his performance throughout the show.

Can’t believe after performing like that throughout the whole season, Perri hasn’t been crowned winner, was in a complete other level I am just shocked #DancingOnIce — el (@okaybuthes) March 8, 2020

But not everyone agreed, especially those who believed Perri had an advantage over his fellow contestants due to being a dancer (he is a member of street dance troupe Diversity).

There are always going to be people who are upset their favourite didn’t win. Don’t get me wrong Perri was amazing! But he had a huge advantage in my eyes and Joe didn’t #DancingOnIce #justmyopinion #doi — Emily Shave (@Emily_92) March 8, 2020

Dancing on Ice 2020 has been an eventful series, following Michael Barrymore’s injury and Caprice Bourret’s dramatic exit mid-show.