ITV’s unexpectedly funny drama Flesh and Blood, starring Harry Potter’s Imelda Staunton as the interfering neighbour from hell, was a decided hit for the broadcaster, with a stellar ensemble cast and a cliffhanger ending.

With so many loose threads and unanswered questions left for viewers to agonise over , could ITV already be planning a second series? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Flesh and Blood series two on TV?

ITV hasn’t yet confirmed whether or not a second series has been commissioned, but series star Russell Tovey previously told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that he would “totally” be up for another series.

What will happen in Flesh and Blood series two?

Series one followed recently widowed Vivien, whose three adult children, Helen, Jake, and Natalie, and her overprotective neighbour, Mary, all become concerned when retired surgeon (and suspected gold digger) Mark enters Vivien’s life and sweeps her off her feet.

*Warning: contains spoilers below for Flesh and Blood series one episode four*

The four-part series one centred around a mystery casualty at a party at Vivien’s seaside house – the series was told in flashbacks while in present-day a different witness was called in each episode to talk to the police (and narrate events). In episode four we finally learnt that the victim was Mark, and that he was in intensive care and unlikely to wake up after Vivien’s children accidentally-but-kind-of-on-purpose pushed him off the family balcony – before Mary, fearing for the children, attempted to suffocate him.

At the very last second of the series finale, Mark opened his eyes, and a second series would likely deal with the fallout of him waking up and probably telling the police and Vivien about what her children and beloved neighbour did to him.

Who will star in Flesh and Blood series two?

Russell Tovey (Years and Years), Claudie Blakley (Manhunt) and Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack) will likely return as Helen, Jake, and Natalie respectively.

Meanwhile it also looks likely that Francesca Annis (Home Fires) would return to play their recently widowed mother Vivien, alongside Stephen Rea (Dickensian) playing Mark and Imelda Staunton (recently cast as Olivia Colman’s successor in The Crown).

Is there a trailer for Flesh and Blood series two?

Not yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.