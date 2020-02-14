Tom Baker will play Doctor Who’s Curator again in new Big Finish adventure

Tom Baker will reprise his other Doctor Who role for the first time in a new release from audio drama producers Big Finish.

Known, of course, as the man who played the fourth Doctor, Baker actually played another character – the enigmatic Curator – in Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor.

Implied to be a future incarnation of the Time Lord, one who’d assumed a form similar to his past self, the Curator met the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) and now will encounter the Eighth (Paul McGann) in the box set release Doctor Who: Stranded.

A synopsis for Stranded reads: “The TARDIS is gone. Stranded in one time and place, the Doctor, Liv and Helen seek refuge in Baker Street. But the house has changed: they now have neighbours – not all of them welcoming. And someone has a dire warning for the future.

“The Doctor and friends face their greatest challenge yet: living one day after another, in 2020 London.”

The Curator will play a “pivotal” part in the release, according to Big Finish… so will we finally discover who exactly he is?

On returning to the part, Tom Baker said: “Who would have thought that doing that little scene written for me all those years ago would have such repercussions years and years later? A lot of fans were intrigued by it, and here we are at last doing something else with him.”

Producer David Richardson added: “Stranded is Doctor Who, but it’s also a contemporary drama… and present-day Earth is precisely where the Curator resides, so it was an irresistible idea to have him step into this series.

“We approached Steven Moffat with the idea and he was very enthusiastic – giving us some insights to the character which were incredibly useful! The Curator joins River Song, new UNIT, The Paternoster Gang and Missy at Big Finish – fantastic Steven Moffat creations that have gained an extended life on audio.”

Doctor Who: Stranded 1 contains four stories: Lost Property by Matt Fitton, Wild Animals by John Dorney, Must-See TV by Lisa McMullin, and Divine Intervention by David K Barnes.

Starring alongside McGann and Baker will be Hattie Morahan (Helen Sinclair), Nicola Walker (Liv Chenka), Rebecca Root (Tania Bell), Tom Price (Sergeant Andy Davidson) and Clive Wood (Mr Bird).

Doctor Who: Stranded 1 is now available to pre-order in collector’s edition CD format (priced at £24.99), or on download (at £19.99) at the Big Finish website.