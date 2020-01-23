She'll be joined by fellow Doctor Who original William Russell, playing Ian Chesterton, and Paul McGann, co-starring as the eighth Doctor, for the April 2020 release.

The synopsis for Susan's War follows...

Gallifrey needs every Time Lord to fight the Time War. A summons has been issued across the universe to its prodigals. Whatever their skills, the war effort can use them. Susan’s call-up papers have arrived, and, unlike her grandfather, she is willing to join her people’s battle and finally return home. Because Susan knows the Daleks, and she will do her duty...

Susan's War will be comprised of four stories: Sphere of Influence by Eddie Robson, The Uncertain Shore by Simon Guerrier, Assets of War by Lou Morgan and The Shoreditch Intervention by Alan Barnes.

Ford said of Susan's War: "It's a very complex, interesting and fascinating piece of work which goes backwards and forwards in time in a way we've never actually done before in Doctor Who. We're finding all sorts of extraordinary ways to chase after time machines, and the different phases in Time Lords' lives are being investigated.

"Also, it's Susan when she's pushed on a few years. She has different attitudes to things and expects different behaviour from people that she's with. So this is marvellous. She's a much stronger person, and I really like that. "

Producer David Richardson added: "The Time War is a mighty battle on many fronts, and we are telling that huge story on many fronts too. This is Susan’s story - drafted into the war, an agent of the Time Lords and reunited with her past, firstly with Ian Chesterton, and then later with her grandfather in his Eighth incarnation.

"And with them are Veklin (Beth Chalmers) and Rasmus (Damian Lynch) - two characters whose story arcs spread through a myriad of releases, and help tie together our intricate Time War range."

Susan's War is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition box set (priced at £24.99), or on download (at £19.99) from bigfinish.com.