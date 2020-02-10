Oscars 2020: Toy Story 4 bags Best Animated Feature Film

Toy Story 4 bagged the big prize for Animated Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards, despite tough competition.

The Pixar favourite was represented my makers, Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, and Jonas Rivera, who were delighted to be holding their Oscar.

Nielsen said: “We are so, so grateful for this honour, we just want to say on behalf of our cast and our crew, we want to thank the academy for this honour.”

“We’re proud to be able to make family films – this is for our family,” Jonas Rivera continued.

Josh Cooley finished: “We want to thank the movie-going audience, especially the ones who grew up with Toy Story. We hope Woody and Buzz made growing up a little easier.”

Toy Story 4 was up against How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Lost My Body, Klaus, and Missing Link.

The category was wide open considering Netflix’s Klaus bagged Best Animated Film at the BAFTAs earlier in 2020, while Missing Link took the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture.

Toy Story 4 saw Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) take their gang on a road trip with Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw) and her new toy, Forky.

It became an instant cinema hit and bagged $1.073 billion in the box office.