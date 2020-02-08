Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The X Factor to take year off for first time in more than 15 years

The X Factor to take year off for first time in more than 15 years

Reports suggest that Simon Cowell has opted to take the show off air for a year as he decides on what the future holds for the singing contest

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 8th October 2019 From Syco / Thames The X Factor: Celebrity on ITV Pictured: Louis Walsh, Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Dermot O'Leary. This photograph is (C) Syco/Thames/ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

2020 is set to be the first year without a series of The X Factor since 2003, with reports suggesting the flagship talent contest will be rested.

Advertisement

According to the Daily Mirror, Simon Cowell has made the decision to take a year off from the programme as he and producers decide what the future holds for the once rating-topping show.

An ITV production source was quoted as saying, “Simon has decided to rest The X Factor this year. He and the producers want to take a breath to really think through the show and revitalise it for the future.

“And going straight back into a series this year wouldn’t have allowed them the time to really focus.

“Although The X Factor is contracted for one more series, ITV totally the rationale and want to give Simon and the team the time to do what they feel is right.”

The news follows a somewhat experimental year for The X Factor, with 2019 seeing two new versions of the show, The X Factor: Celebrity and The X Factor: The Band, as well as plans for another new iteration, The X Factor: All Stars, which was eventually shelved.

Despite the reported lack of The X Factor for 2020, Cowell will still be a prominent figure on ITV this year, with Britain’s Got Talent set to continue as usual.

In December, a new five year contract was signed between Cowell’s production company Syco and ITV which confirmed the return of Britain’s Got Talent, and it was suggested at the time that this would mean further series of The X Factor as well.

Advertisement

Speaking at that time, Cowell said, “I am thrilled our relationship with ITV is to continue for the foreseeable future. ITV has always been home to Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor – and me! – and this long-term commitment shows the mutual respect in our partnership.”

Tags

All about The X Factor

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 8th October 2019 From Syco / Thames The X Factor: Celebrity on ITV Pictured: Louis Walsh, Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Dermot O'Leary. This photograph is (C) Syco/Thames/ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Little Mix The Search (BBC)

When is Little Mix: The Search on TV? What is it about? How do you apply? Is it a rival to The X Factor: The Band?

National Television Awards (2017)

National Television Awards 2020 as it happened Red carpet, winners and more

Britain's Got Talent 2019

When is Britain’s Got Talent back in 2020? Start date, how to audition and tickets

Ant and Dec at 2020 NTAs

Who won at the NTAs 2020? National Television Awards winners in full