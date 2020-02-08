Is the Masked Singer coming back? Everything you need to know

The Masked Singer has taken the UK by storm ever since it hit our screens last month.

From trying to work out which celebrity is behind the crazy costumes by piecing clues together, to listening to the contestant’s amazing vocals, the zany music show has got everyone talking.

But will it be back for a second series, following its huge success?

While its unknown whether the wild competition will be back on UK screens, it’s said panellists Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and Ken Jeong have all reportedly been approached about reprising their roles for another run of the ITV singing show.

As well as the judges, presenter Joel Dommett has also reportedly been asked to return, which could mean viewers will be seeing a lot more of it.

A source said: “Producers loved the chemistry between the talent. They want to recreate it on the next series and are planning to secure them with new contracts.

“The feeling is reciprocated by the judges, who are all delighted and pleasantly surprised by the positive reception from viewers.”

ITV and production company Bandicoot have reportedly come to an agreement about the next series and are already planning which mystery celebs they want to take part.

The source added to The Sun: “They are already starting to think about unlikely singers they can unearth to perform in the spectacular costumes.”

RadioTimes.com contacted ITV about the rumours, but they declined to comment.

The UK is the latest country to embrace the series, which sees mystery celebrities compete in the singing competition while dressed in elaborate costumes, such as a massive rubber duck like the show’s Duck – who was recently revealed to be rock singer Skin.

This week’s episode will see another double elimination as fans try and figure out who are being hidden behind the masks.

With the semi-finals, the five remaining characters are Monster, Octopus, The Hedgehog, Queen Bee and Fox.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.