Meet the cast of Star Trek: Picard

Trekkies around the world are celebrating the return to one of the franchise most beloved characters – with Patrick Stewart back as Jean-Luc Picard in a brand new series, Star Trek: Picard.

Advertisement

And although the first season is still ongoing, we have been given snippets of information about some of the new characters who will appear on the show – as well as which old favourites joining Jean-Luc on his voyages…

Patrick Stewart plays Jean-Luc Picard

Who is Picard? One of the most iconic sci-fi characters of all time, Picard is the legendary captain of the Starship USS Enterprise. He is a celebrated Starfleet officer, archaeologist and diplomat and has played a key role in many of the most significant moments of galactic history. As we join him in this series, he is now enjoying retirement.

What else has Patrick Stewart been in? Stewart, of course, is most famous for playing the very role that he will be reprising in this series, having first appeared as the iconic Starship Enterprise captain from 1987-1994 and in a series of subsequent feature films.

He is also well known for his several appearances as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-men franchise, his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and for his turn as Ebenezer Scrooge in the 1999 television film version of A Christmas Carol.

Isa Briones plays Dahj

Who is Dahj? Dahj is a mysterious woman with super-human abilities who seeks out Picard to ask for help – further information is still under wraps, but she’s set to play a pivotal role in the series.

What else has Isa Briones been in? Although this is Briones’ biggest on-screen role to date by quite some margin, she has made a handful of appearances across film and TV in the past – including a role in American Crime Story. She also made musical theatre history when she became the youngest star to land a main role in hit show Hamilton, joining the touring cast to play the dual role of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

Alison Pill plays Agnes Jurati

Who is Agnes Jurati? Jurati is a doctor, and is said to share a common goal with Picard.

What else has Alison Pill been in? Pill first broke through as a child actress,

Appearing in a range of projects in the late 1990s and early 2000s, before transitioning into adult roles in films such as Milk and Scott Pilgrim vs the World. Other credits include films such as Midnight in Paris and Vice and TV shows including The Newsroom and American Horror Story: Cult.

Santiago Cabrera plays Cristobal ‘Chris’ Rios

Who is Chris? Chris is the captain of Picard’s ship, in addition to being a skilled thief and former Starfleet officer.

What else has Santiago Cabrera been in? Cabrera is probably still best known for his roles as Issac Mendez in Heroes and Lancelot in Merlin. In more recent years he has appeared in Transformers: The Last Knight and Big Little Lies.

Michelle Hurd plays Raffi Musiker

Who is Raffi Musiker? Musiker is the partner of Chris, and is a former Starfleet intelligence officer who is currently struggling with substance abuse.

What else has Michelle Hurd been in? Hurd is well-known for her turn as Monique Jeffries in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. More recent TV appearances have included Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Lethal Weapon.

Harry Treadaway plays Narek

Who is Narek? A Romulan agent, Narek joins Picard’s crew in an attempt to investigate what his people ae doing to former Borg drones.

What else has Harry Treadaway been in? Treadaway recently appeared in season three of The Crown, where he played Roddy Llewellyn. He is best known for playing main roles in both Penny Dreadful and Mr Mercedes.

Evan Evagora plays Elnor

Who is Elnor? Elnor is a fierce ally of Picard, and is a Romulan refugee with expert skills in hand-to-hand combat.

What else has Evan Evagora been in? This will be newcomer Evagora’s first major role – while he is also set to appear in horror series Fantasy Island later this year.

Jonathan Frakes plays William Riker

Who is Riker? An old character from The Next Generation, Riker was the Enterprise’s first officer and briefly the captain. Towards the end of Star Trek: Nemesis, he accepted command of the USS Titan. He is known for being bold and confident – and sometimes a little arrogant.

What else has Jonathan Frakes been in? Beyond starring in Star Trek, Frakes has also directed several films in the franchise – including First Contact and Insurrection – and also helmed the 2004 Thunderbirds movie.

Brent Spiner plays Data

Who is Data? Another returning character, Data is an android who previously served with Picard as second officer aboard the Enterprise-D and Enterprise-E, until his death in Star Trek: Nemesis.

What else has Brent Spiner been in? In addition to his long-standing role as Data across The Next Generation and four feature films, Spiner is also well-known for playing the role of Dr. Brackish Okun in Independence Day, and its sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence as well as many other roles in film, TV and theatre.

Jeri Ryan plays Seven of Nine

Who is Seven of Nine? A regular on Star Trek: Voyager, Seven of Nine is a former Borg drone who was liberated from the collective.

What else has Jeri Ryan been in? Ryan was nominated four times for a Saturn Award in her first stint playing Seven of Nine, winning in 2001. Other roles include parts in the TV shows, Boston Public, Shark, Dark Skies, Body of Proof and Bosch.

Jonathan Del Arco plays Hugh

Who is Hugh? Another former Borg drone, Hugh appeared in the Next Generation episodes I, Borg and Descent, Part II.

What else has Jonathan Del Arco been in? Del Arco had a starring role on The Closer and Major Crimes, in which he played medical examiner Dr. Morales, while he’s also had guest roles on hows including 24, The Sopranos and Dollhouse.

Marina Sirtis plays Deanna Troi

Who is Deanna Troi? Also returning from previous iterations of Star Trek, Deanna Troi is Picard’s former counselor on the Enterprise-D and Enterprise-E. She married Riker in Star Trek: Nemesis.

Advertisement

What else has Marina Sirtis been in? Her work on Star Trek through the years remains her most noteworthy role, but she has also made appearances on various shows including Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS and Titans.