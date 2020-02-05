Silent Witness wrapped up its 23rd series with a particularly dramatic two-parter, featuring the death of one character and the likely departure of another.

The long-running crime drama has been a staple on BBC for over two decades now, but will it be back?

Here’s everything we know about the future of Silent Witness so far…

Will there be another series of Silent Witness?

Not just one, but two!

Following airing of the series 23 finale, the BBC confirmed that Silent Witness will return for a further two series: a 24th as well as a 25th Anniversary series.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “Silent Witness entertains audiences from all generations and continues to be one of the UK’s most successful returning crime drama series. I’m thrilled it will continue to grip the nation in 2021, and can’t wait for viewers to see what is in store for its 25th anniversary in 2022.”

When will Silent Witness series 24 air?

Although nothing is official at this stage, we can make a fairly educated guess at when we might be likely to see new episodes based on when previous series have aired.

For the last eight years in a row, a new series of Silent Witness has debuted in early January – so we’d put good money on that being the case again in 2021.

Which characters will return for series 24?

After the dramatic events of the series 23 finale, it appears that we will be without two of the major cast members from recent series.

Richard Lintern is leaving the show after his character Thomas Chamberlain died in an act of tragic heroism, following seven series in the role.

Meanwhile it looks like we might also lose Liz Carr, with her character Clarissa Mullery announcing her intention to depart her role as Jack’s assistant.

“Liz and Richard, in their individual and brilliant ways, brought so much to Silent Witness,” said executive producer Richard Stokes. “They have been much loved characters and will be missed by us all at The Lyell.”

There was better luck in the final episode for Jack Hodgson, played by David Caves, who recovered from a seemingly fatal incident with a nerve agent – and so we can probably expect him to reprise his role in future episodes.

Emilia Fox, who has been part of the show’s main cast since 2004, is also likely to return as Nikki Alexander – while we could well see some new additions to the main cast to fill the vacant positions left by the two aforementioned departures.