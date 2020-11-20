Silent Witness announces new team member after departure of series regulars

BBC One crime drama Silent Witness has added a brand new series regular as the show begins filming its 24th series.

Jason Wong will play Adam Yuen on the long-running show, a “confident, bright and keen pathologist who’s constantly striving to be the best”.

However, he gets off on the wrong foot with returning favourites Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves), which puts his future at the Lyell Centre in doubt.

Earlier this year, Wong appeared opposite Henry Golding in Guy Ritchie’s gangster comedy The Gentlemen, and also starred alongside John Simm in ITV drama Strangers.

Wong said: “I am so excited to be joining Silent Witness, like everyone else I have been a huge fan of the show for years and to be becoming part of the family feels like a huge privilege. I can’t wait for audiences to see all we have in store for them in this new series.”

The announcement of his casting follows the shock departure of both Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr) and Dr Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern) in the series 23 finale.

The upcoming series is the latest high profile show from BBC One to resume production amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Line of Duty and Doctor Who among the other big titles.

Emilia Fox, said: “It’s fantastic to be back filming Series 24 of Silent Witness with five terrific new storylines, our wonderful crew, great new casts for each story and to be welcoming the very lovely and talented Jason Wong to the Lyell team, who is an absolute joy to work with!”

Relatively little is known about the story of series 24, but the BBC has revealed that Nikki and Jack will be working increasingly close with one another, as they get to the bottom of “buried secrets” and “ghosts from the past”.

The long-running drama has already been commissioned for a milestone 25th series, so expect to see more surprising developments and another ambitious finale in the next batch of episodes.

