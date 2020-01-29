NTAs 2020 full list of winners

The National Television Awards – which took place this year at the O2 Arena on Tuesday 28th January – have a special resonance, as they’re the TV gongs voted for by the viewers at home.

So what were the viewing public’s favourite dramas, entertainment shows and comedies of the year? Who were their best-loved performers? And would Ant & Dec win a 19th consecutive award?

Read on to see the full list of winners…

New Drama

Cleaning Up

Gentleman Jack

A Confession

Chernobyl – WINNER

The Capture

Talent Show

Dancing On Ice

The Voice UK

Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

Britain’s Got Talent

Drama

Killing Eve

Casualty

Call The Midwife

Peaky Blinders – WINNER

Line Of Duty

TV Presenter

Holly Willoughby

Bradley Walsh

Ant & Dec – WINNER

Graham Norton

Phillip Schofield

Factual

Ambulance

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip

Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out – WINNER

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Drama Performance

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Suranne Jones – Gentlemen Jack

Michael Stevenson – Casualty

Idris Elba – Luther

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders – WINNER

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

The Chase

The Graham Norton Show

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here – WINNER

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Challenge Show

The Circle

Love Island

The Great British Bake Off – WINNER

The Apprentice

MasterChef

Serial Drama

EastEnders

Coronation Street

Hollyoaks

Emmerdale – WINNER

Serial Drama Performance

Katie McGlynn – Coronation Street – WINNER

Danny Dyer – EastEnders

Danny Miller – Emmerdale

Gregory Finnegan – Hollyoaks

Comedy

Derry Girls

Fleabag

After Life

Mrs Brown’s Boys – WINNER

Sex Education

Newcomer

Peter Ash – Coronation Street – WINNER

Imran Adams – Hollyoaks

Jurell Carter – Emmerdale

Max Bowden – EastEnders

Live Magazine Show

This Morning – WINNER

Loose Women

Good Morning Britain

Sunday Brunch

TV Judge

Simon Cowell – Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor

David Walliams – Britain’s Got Talent – WINNER

will.i.am – The Voice UK, The Voice Kids

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Sir Tom Jones – The Voice UK

Image Award

Gavin & Stacey – WINNER

Special Recognition Award

Sir Michael Palin – WINNER