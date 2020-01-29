NTAs 2020 full list of winners
Discover the winners of the nation's viewer-voted TV awards
The National Television Awards – which took place this year at the O2 Arena on Tuesday 28th January – have a special resonance, as they’re the TV gongs voted for by the viewers at home.
So what were the viewing public’s favourite dramas, entertainment shows and comedies of the year? Who were their best-loved performers? And would Ant & Dec win a 19th consecutive award?
Read on to see the full list of winners…
New Drama
Cleaning Up
Gentleman Jack
A Confession
Chernobyl – WINNER
The Capture
Talent Show
Dancing On Ice
The Voice UK
Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
Britain’s Got Talent
Drama
Killing Eve
Casualty
Call The Midwife
Peaky Blinders – WINNER
Line Of Duty
TV Presenter
Holly Willoughby
Bradley Walsh
Ant & Dec – WINNER
Graham Norton
Phillip Schofield
Factual
Ambulance
Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip
Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out – WINNER
Gogglebox
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Drama Performance
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Suranne Jones – Gentlemen Jack
Michael Stevenson – Casualty
Idris Elba – Luther
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders – WINNER
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
The Chase
The Graham Norton Show
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here – WINNER
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Challenge Show
The Circle
Love Island
The Great British Bake Off – WINNER
The Apprentice
MasterChef
Serial Drama
EastEnders
Coronation Street
Hollyoaks
Emmerdale – WINNER
Serial Drama Performance
Katie McGlynn – Coronation Street – WINNER
Danny Dyer – EastEnders
Danny Miller – Emmerdale
Gregory Finnegan – Hollyoaks
Comedy
Derry Girls
Fleabag
After Life
Mrs Brown’s Boys – WINNER
Sex Education
Newcomer
Peter Ash – Coronation Street – WINNER
Imran Adams – Hollyoaks
Jurell Carter – Emmerdale
Max Bowden – EastEnders
Live Magazine Show
This Morning – WINNER
Loose Women
Good Morning Britain
Sunday Brunch
TV Judge
Simon Cowell – Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor
David Walliams – Britain’s Got Talent – WINNER
will.i.am – The Voice UK, The Voice Kids
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Sir Tom Jones – The Voice UK
Image Award
Gavin & Stacey – WINNER
Special Recognition Award
Sir Michael Palin – WINNER