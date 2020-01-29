Mrs Brown’s Boys beat Fleabag and Ricky Gervais at the NTAs – and people are not pleased

The Comedy award at the National Television Awards was one of the most hotly contested categories – with some very impressive nominees including Derry Girls, Fleabag and After Life.

Some viewers were left unhappy after the winner of the category was finally announced as Mrs Brown’s Boys, with the Irish sitcom securing more votes than the more critically acclaimed shows in the line-up

Following the announcement, several fans of the other nominees took to social media to express their disappointment at the result of the public vote.

One Twitter user wrote, “Mrs Brown’s Boys beating After Life to win the best comedy award at the National Television Awards is a metaphor of Britain’s decision making right now.”

Another tweeted, “How in the world does Mrs Brown’s Boys win best comedy every year?? The British public man. Most unfunny show ever. Sex Education or Afterlife both should have smashed it. [sic]”

A third claimed, “Seriously? Who votes for the #NTAs and how did they pick Mrs Brown’s Boys over 4 actually decent comedies!?”

However, one fan was more optimistic in their outlook, joking, “The fact that Mrs Brown’s Boys could win best comedy gives hope to us all. I could potentially win best squirrel, or best family saloon.”

Meanwhile, the stars of the other nominated shows congratulated Mrs Brown’s Boys on the triumph.

Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Clare in Derry Girls, wrote, “Congratulations to Mrs Brown’s Boys for their NTA win, the trophy went to Ireland lads yeo.”

Ricky Gervais tweeted, “Congratulations to Mrs Brown’s Boys. Democracy always wins. Be nice in defeat and know that you are still the best fans in the world. Thanks to everyone who voted.”