I’m a Celeb winner Jacqueline Jossa in talks to replace Michelle Keegan in Our Girl

Queen of the jungle Jacqueline Jossa is in advanced talks to take over for Michelle Keegan on the BBC’s Our Girl, according to The Sun.

After playing Lauren Branning on the soap opera EastEnders for eight years, Jossa joined the line-up of reality series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2019 and came out victorious.

Since then, fans have wondered what her follow-up gig would be, and it seems she may have found one in the BBC’s military drama.

Our Girl debuted with a feature-length pilot episode in 2013 starring another familiar face in Albert Square, Lacey Turner.

She returned for a full series of the show before departing, with Coronation Street’s Michelle Keegan stepping up to replace her.

Now, as Keegan prepares to exit Our Girl herself at the end of the upcoming fourth series, Jossa is reportedly in line to take on the lead role next.

The show tells the story of a squad in the British Army from the perspective of a young woman who joins up.

The most recent series aired in 2018, with the premiere episode bringing in five million viewers.

Series four of Our Girl is expected to air sometime in 2020 on BBC One.