First look at new Red Dwarf special as Dave releases new images

Red Dwarf fans have been offered a first look at the upcoming special of the cult sci-fi comedy, which is set to air on Dave later this year.

The channel’s Twitter account posted two brand new images from the feature-length episode, as anticipation grows for the first appearance of Lister and co since 2017.

The first image shows the usual team – Lister, Rimmer, Cat and Kryten – in an undisclosed location, with the accompanying caption cryptically indicating that their whereabouts could be important.

The second picture introduces fans to a new character – offering the first glimpse of Rodon, the leader of the feral cats, who will be played in the special by Fleabag star Ray Fearon.

NEWS! Here is your FIRST LOOK at fleabag's @ray_fearon who will play Rodon, leader of the feral cats. Brand new #RedDwarf coming soon. pic.twitter.com/Zmw2nIaLtW — Dave (@davechannel) January 23, 2020

An air date for the special has yet to be officially announced, although it has been confirmed it will air at some point in 2020. Plot details are still under wraps.

Craig Charles, who plays lead character Dave Lister, said in a statement last year that the special promised to be the crew’s “most epic adventure yet,” while co-creator Doug Naylor added that they would be “shooting a format that I don’t think has ever been done before.”

One thing is for sure, the special certainly looks like something for fans of the long-running series to look forward to…