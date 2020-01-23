Love Island 2020 music – all the songs featured on the winter series soundtrack

Love Island 2020 is well underway and as we sink our teeth into the latest drama between the islanders, our feet can’t help but tap along to the infectious chart-toppers.

It might not be July, but it’s sizzling hot in the South African villa and we’ve got your ultimate Love Island music list ready to be the soundtrack of your January.

What music appeared on Love Island last night?

Day 10

Cherry Bomb – The Runaways

Kissing Other People (Acoustic) – Lennon Stella

Wanted – OneRepublic

Make You Mine – Mike Williams feat. Moa Lisa

Day 9

Not Gonna Break Me – Jamie N Commons

Let Me into Your Heart – Isaac Waddington

No Messiah – Skinny Living

Champagne Kisses – Jessie Ware

4 and 20 – Joss Stone

Falling – Harry Styles

Be Fine – Madeon

Wait For You (feat. Maia Wright) – Mike Williams

The “Suck and Blow” Game

Sweet Sensation – Flo Rida

Boys Wanna Be Her – Peaches

Blow – Beyonce

Get Dat – Rayelle

Yup – Fallon

Blink – Meghan Trainor

She Ain’t Me – Sinead Harnett

Day 8

Bug Powder Dust – The Prodigy

Summer Luv – Whethan & The Knocks feat. Crystal Fighters

Magnets – Sam Feldt feat. Sophie Simmons

The Date

Let Me – ZAYN

Feels So Good – HONNE feat. Anna of the North

Faith You Might – Kevin Garrett

Juliet & Romeo – Martin Solveig & Roy Wood

The Dirty Dancers Challenge

Pony – Ginuwine

Hot in Herre – Nelly

I’m Always Here – Jimi Jamison

Mr. Loverman – Shabba Ranks

Temperature – Sean Paul

In Da Club – 50 Cent

Bananza (Belly Dancer) – Akon

Starships – Nicki Minaj

Circus – Britney Spears

Shut Up and Drive – Rihanna

Dirrty – Christina Aguilera

Strike a Pose – Young T & Bugsey feat. Aitch

Rebecca’s entrance

God is a Dancer – Tiesto & Mabel

Rumble – Zayde Wolf

Day 7

Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Never Tear Us Apart – Paloma Faith

Bedtime

Stay Awake – London Grammar

The Way I Am – Charlie Puth

Lift Me Up – Oliver Heldens & Firebeatz & Schella feat. Carla Monroe

Low Key – Ally Brooke feat. Tyga

The Challenge

Million Ways – HRVY

Make Your Move – Anton Powers & Redondo

Knock Yourself Out – Jadakiss

The Girls – Calvin Harris

Motivation – Normani

Faith (Acoustic) – Galantis & Dolly Parton feat. Mr. Probz

Take You There – H.E.R

Day 6

Gloves are Comin’ Off – 7kingZ

Ditch – Empara Mi

Wild Love – James Bay

All That Love – Rudimental feat. Anne-Marie

The Challenge

Anaconda – Nicki Minaj

Booty – Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull

Bubble Butt – Major Lazer feat. Bruno Mars, Tyga & Mystic

Shake Ur Body (Original Mix) – Shy FX with T-Power feat. Di

Get Up (Rattle) – Bingo Players feat. Far East Movement

Love Machine – Girls Aloud

Run This Town – OFFAIAH feat. Shenseea

The Evening

Just Watch Me Now – Lady Bri

Lose Control – Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys

Recoupling

Lost In The Fire – Gesaffelstein & The Weekend

Bad Things – Summer Kennedy

Easy Ride – Natali Felicia

When The Truth Hunts You Down – Sam Tinnesz

Soldier – Fleurie

Let You Know – Sody

Go Your Own Way – Grace Grundy

Day 5

Faith – George Michael

When I’m With U – Tritonal feat. Maia Wright

The Dates

Makin’ A Move – Lady Bri

Close – Ever

Crazy Dream – Tom Misch feat. Loyle Carner

From Eden – Hozier

What I Like About You (Acoustic Piano) – Lusaint

One Night – MK & Sonny Fodera feat Ralphaella

Truth or Dare

DARE – Gorillaz

Let Me Love You (Extended Club Mix) – Weiss

Is it Really Love – Joe Stone & Cr3on

Compromise – Molly Kate Kestner

Day 4

Turn It Up/Fire It Up (Remix) – Busta Rhymes

I Feel Love – Donna Summer

Bedtime

Let It Be Me (Acoustic) – Justin Jesso & Nina Nesbitt

2 Hearts – Sam Feldt & Sigma feat Gia Koka

Olly leaving

Opposite of Loving Me (Stripped) – Etham

People Change – Mipso

Evening

Wish You Well – Sigala & Becky Hill

Announcement of new boys

Ready For It – Taylor Swift

What Makes A Man – Stereo Honey

Day 3

Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva

Here (Logic Remix) – Alessia Cara

The Date



Love Again – RuthAnne

All Fired Up – Matt Corby

Finally Feel Good – James Arthur

The Evening

Don’t Leave Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat Yebba

If You Ever – Nao feat 6LACK

Who’s Got Your Love (Mile Williams Remix) – Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume

Velcro – Jerry Williams

Day 2

When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland

Slide Away – Miley Cyrus

Found Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell

Peachy Keen – L Devine

The Challenge



Gravity – DJ Fresh feat Ella Eyre

Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks

Deep End (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM feat JHart

Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals

Wear My Kiss – Sugababes

WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day

This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen

So Freakin’ Tight – Tough Love

Break the Rules – Charli XCX

Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van Buuren

The Recoupling

Heat – Captain Cuts & Parson James

Until We Go Down – Ruelle

Here We Stand – Hidden Citizens feat. Svrcina

Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie

Not Over Yet (It’s Only Begun) – The Phantoms

Day 1

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (Original Mix) – Luke Chable

Good Life – Inner City

We Got Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson

Mind Blown – Syn Cole

Learning How to Love – KALM, River

In the Morning – Jaded

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Size – Fleur East

Big Love (David Penn Extended Remix) – Pete Heller’s Big Love

This is Real – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson

Supermassive Black Hole – Muse

Offline – Friendly Fires

Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek

The Castle – Mario S

Could Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden

Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae

Nobody – Martin Jensen & James Arthur

Higher (Call My Name) – Swales feat. RuthAnne

Something About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental

Baiana – Bakermat

Love Me Back – RITUAL and Tove Styrke

Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane

Bad Together – Atlas Knox

Holy Water – Galantis

Go Slow – Gorgon City @ Kaskade & ROMEO

What I Love – Punctual

Where can I get the Love Island soundtrack?

Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured in this series is available on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the series was followed by 48,258 Spotify users.

What is the Love Island theme song?

Called simply ‘Love Island theme’, the electronic dance track is performed by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.

Which artists were featured on the last series of Love Island?

The 2019 series of Love Island featured a number of popular songs including Power by Little Mix, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.

Unknown artists have gained popularity in the past after their songs were played during previous Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured in the 2018 series of the show.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2