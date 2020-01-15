When is Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility back on TV?

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling is best known for his distinctive voiceovers on Love Island – which is currently airing.

For those of you who finish episodes of the reality show wanting more of the loveable narrator – you’re in luck. Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility – “TV’s most bizarre comedy game show” – is returning to ITV2 tomorrow night for its fourth series.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What time is Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility on?

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility returns Thursday 16th January at 10:05pm on ITV2 – straight after Love Island.

What is Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility?

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility is a comedy game show in which groups of friends take on celebrities in a series of rounds, which are based on each celebrity’s unique talent. The teams compete in a series of silly games to win a range of amazing prizes.

“People say all celebrities are talentless. Well, we are here to prove some of those people, kind of wrong! But who will reign supreme this year? Tune in (after Love Island, obviously) to find out!” said Iain.

He added: “I’m genuinely buzzing about it! This is the best on yet, I can’t wait for everyone to watch it. It’s the silliest, the maddest, the funniest.”

The first episode features comedian Katherine Ryan, DJ Roman Kemp, radio host Judi Love and presenter Ade Adepitan as the team of celebs to beat.

Previous series have featured celebrity teammates such as Laura Whitmore, comedian Ed Gamble, DJ Maya Jama and Ashley Roberts.

Who is Iain Stirling?

Iain Stirling is the Scottish stand-up comedian, writer and television presenter who hosts CelebAbility. He is best known as the resident voiceover artist for reality dating show Love Island.

He started his career as a CBBC presenter in 2009 alongside his puppet sidekick Hacker the Dog, and presented children’s programmes All Over the Place and panel show The Dog Ate My Homework, which won him a Children’s BAFTA in 2017.

Iain started narrating Love Island on ITV2 in 2015, and began presenting CelebAbility two years later.

He recently released a book – Not F*****g Ready to Adult – and is touring his stand-up show Failing Upwards this year.

When asked what his CelebAbility would be, Iain said: “Knowing exactly how much McDonalds I need to feel completely full!”

Who are the team captains on Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility?

Iain Stirling's CelebAbility captain Stacey SolomonThe team captains this year are comedian Marek Larwood and new addition to the show, TV personality Stacey Solomon.

Marek has been a team captain on the show since it began in 2017. The stand-up comedian is best known for starring in Impractical Jokers UK and episodes of Drunk History.

Stacey is replacing Scarlett Moffatt as a team leader for the new series. The singer finished third place on the 2009 series of The X Factor and has since developed a successful television career. She won the tenth series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and hosted its spin-off show in 2016. She is currently a regular panellist on ITV2’s Celebrity Juice.

Iain said that it was an honour to work with “TV royalty” Stacey, adding: “She is just brilliant. She is an absolute professional, an absolute charmer and a joy to work with.”

What are we likely to see this series?

Iain has teased that this series will feature the nation’s favourite celebs making a fool of themselves on national television, and that there have been many funny moments whilst filming the series.

“This series we’ve got Stacey Soloman and Joe Swash who wrap presents competitively against one another.” He teased. “It was one of the most enjoyable moments of my life, watching Joe and Stacey scream at each other while wrapping presents!”

He added that in the first episode, Katherine Ryan has to guess how many Tinder matches people have had and Roman Kemp shows off some of his impressions.

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility returns Thursday 16th January at 10:05pm on ITV2