Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island’s Ollie won’t actually be inheriting the Lanhydrock Estate

Love Island’s Ollie won’t actually be inheriting the Lanhydrock Estate

You can't blame a man for trying...

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Ollie Williams. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island contestant Ollie Williams swapped his life of luxury for, well, another life of luxury – but only for three days as he has since quit the ITV2 show.

Advertisement

Previous to his departure and when he was announced to be a part of the winter 2020 line-up, Ollie revealed he was actually an heir to a gorgeous Cornish escape.

Speaking ahead of first day in the South African villa, Ollie explained: “My father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. The family title is Viscount Clifden.

“When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock.”

While the lands of Lanhydrock are undoubtedly the ancestral home of the Clifdens, it seems Ollie may be mistaken if he thinks he will inherit any land at all.

See, back in 1953, his great-great-uncle actually gifted Lanhydrock House and the surrounding land to the National Trust.

A spokesperson from the National Trust explained all to RadioTimes.com, revealing: “We are aware that Oliver Williams will be appearing as a contestant on ITV’s Love Island. 

“It’s great to hear that he would love to inherit Lanhydrock House. But we have some bad news for him; he won’t be!

In the distant past, his great-great-uncle chose to give Lanhydrock House and surrounding land to the National Trust in 1953, which is now enjoyed by 400,000 people every year. It is just one of 500 places owned and looked after by the National Trust for the nation to enjoy.”

Lanhydrock House, Cornwall
Lanhydrock House, Cornwall

You can’t blame a man for trying…

Despite this, Ollie is without a doubt from a wealthy family, but he will have to be on his best behaviour when he’s in the villa or he could lose it all.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in South Africa, he joked that his dad took drastic action when he found out the news his boy would enter Love Island.

Ollie explained: “Well initially my dad actually wrote my out of his will, but he was jesting. He’s very supportive.

Advertisement

“My mum is actually a massive fan of the show which is interesting because I’m not, I’ve never watched it before!”

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

Paige Love Island ©ITV
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Winter Sun Meet the 2020 Love Island contestants

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Message! Everything you need to know about Winter Love Island

Laura Whitmore

Who is new Love Island host Laura Whitmore?

Ollie Love Island ©ITV

Love Island’s Ollie could land a spot on Made In Chelsea