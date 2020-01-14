Accessibility Links

Why is Ollie on tonight’s Love Island?

The Cornish landowner quit the series after three days, but will be in tonight’s episode

Love Island contestant Ollie Williams has decided to leave the villa after realising that he is in love with someone else, but he will still feature in tonight’s episode. Here’s why…

Why is Ollie on Love Island tonight?

Although Ollie’s departure from the show was announced today, the Cornish landowner is heavily featured in tonight’s show as the events of this episode were filmed the day before.

Love Island’s first look for tonight’s episode showed Ollie land himself in hot water after Paige found out that he was also interested in Siannise. Paige calls Ollie for a chat, but tensions rise as Ollie denies having a wandering eye.

Love Island will address his exit in Wednesday’s episode.

Love Island's Paige and Ollie
Love Island’s Paige and Ollie

Why did Ollie leave Love Island?

The 23-year-old left the villa after just three days and told producers that he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

“I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else…I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them,” he said in a statement.

Who was Ollie coupled up with?

Ollie was coupled up with 22-year-old Paige Turley – the ex-girlfriend of singer Lewis Capaldi. Love Island has not addressed what will happen to her after Ollie’s departure, but based on past series, it is likely that she will become ‘single’ on the show.

Love Island airs weekdays on ITV2 at 9pm

