How to vote in the Strictly Come Dancing final

The all-important numbers and details are right here to pick your winner...

strictly

Strictly Come Dancing has reached the all important final, and after many weeks of glitz and glamour, only one couple can walk away from the show with the famous glitterball trophy.

But who will it be?

It’s not up to the judges anymore, it’s entirely up to the public vote. So it’s never been more important for you to know how to register your support for your favourite couple…

How to vote for the Strictly winner online

You can vote online at www.bbc.co.uk/strictly – sign in with your BBC account (or register if you haven’t got one already) and vote for your favourite. You can vote up to three times.

How to vote for the Strictly winner by phone

Here are the all-important numbers. Calls cost 15p plus any network access charge. Make sure you vote before lines close on Saturday night!

Emma and Anton

09015 22 52 02

6 22 52 02

Karim and Amy

09015 22 52 13

6 22 52 13

Kelvin and Oti

09015 22 52 15

6 22 52 15

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Mike Bushell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

