Motsi Mabuse in tears over Kelvin and Oti’s show dance in the Strictly final

After 13 weeks, we’ve finally arrived at the Strictly final – with our three remaining celebrities hoping to impress the audience at home in a bid to be crowned the 2019 champion.

Emma Barton, Karim Zeroual and Kelvin Fletcher each had to do three dances for tonight’s final – one routine picked by the judges, their personal favourite routine from the series, and a brand new ‘show dance’ for the final.

While Karim and Emma had wowed the panel with their own routines, it was Kelvin’s hugely energetic routine to The Isley Brothers’ Shout that saw the judges and the audience on their feet.

Described by Oti Mabuse as the “Strictly jukebox” as it featured some of Kelvin’s best moves from six routines, the vibrant dance saw judge Motsi Mabuse in tears as she praised her sister and Kelvin.

“I absolutely loved every single second of that,” fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood added.

Strictly fans found the dance just as incredible as the judges, with one viewer describing it as “the best dance they’ve ever seen on Strictly.”

Possibly one of the best show dances in the history of SCD #StrictlyFinal #Kelvin — Tony. (@Tony2pt0) December 14, 2019

Kelvin and Oti’s show dance saw him land a perfect score of 40 with judges, and set him on course to take the Glitterball as he tied with Karim and Amy.

While Kelvin is the bookies’ favourite to take the title, there’s still time to have your say – with the lines still open for fans to vote for their favourite.