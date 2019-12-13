ITV announces broadcast dates for Dancing on Ice and The Masked Singer

It looks like ITV have come up with the perfect antidote to the usual post-Christmas blues: a January schedule jam-packed with some of their most hotly anticipated properties.

They have announced a return date for the 12th series of the hit TV dance competition Dancing on Ice via Twitter, along with the dates for The Masked Singer, series 5 of Grantchester, and series 9 of The Voice UK.

Dancing on Ice – a show which sees a roster of celebrities paired up with professional ice skaters to compete for the approval of judges Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo, and new judge John Barrowman – will return on Sunday 5th January 2020 at 6pm.

The series is hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, and has established itself as a highlight of the reality TV year. This will be preceded by a one-off Christmas special, which will bring back some favourite past contestants and introduce the coming series.

The Masked Singer will also be coming to ITV, and is set to make its debut on Saturday, 4th January at 7pm. It’s a British remake of a hugely successful Korean franchise, which has proven to be a hit in the USA.

It sees a selection of celebrities don heavy disguises and compete in a singing competition. If they are voted down, they are unmasked and their identity is revealed to the public.

Comedian Joel Dommett will be hosting The Masked Singer UK, and the judging panel will consist of Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora, along with The Hangover star Ken Jeong, who also features on the US version.

And that isn’t the only singing competition ITV has in store for the new year; popular reality series The Voice will be back on Saturday, 4th January at 8.30pm as well.

The programme, which features a distinctive ‘spinning chair’ format, has recently added American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor to its panel of coaches, which also includes will.i.am, Tom Jones and Olly Murs.

ITV’s Cambridgeshire-set period drama Grantchester will be returning to screens too – with a broadcast slot for the series 5 premiere confirmed for 9pm on Friday, 10th January 2020.