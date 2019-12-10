Crisis on Infinite Earths delivers game-changing Smallville twist

‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’, the epic crossover between the DC Universe’s many TV properties, has already rocked fans with a host of twists in its first episode. Part Two, which continued the story on the CW’s Batwoman, certainly didn’t disappoint either…

**NOTE – major US-pace spoilers lurk below, do not continue unless you have seen ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Two’**

The latest episode of Batwoman took the story to Smallville, and caught up with Clark Kent and Lois Lane, played by Tom Welling and Eric Durance, reprising their roles from the Superman origin series. (Smallville ran from 2001 to 2011 on The WB and later The CW.)

In ‘Crisis’ Part Two, Iris and Earth-38’s Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) began travelling the multiverse, searching for Superman, having been told by The Monitor to locate the Paragon of Truth, a Kryptonian who has suffered great loss. Arriving at Kent’s farm on Earth-167, they encounter the other Clark chopping wood.

Before they can sort themselves out, however, Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) arrives, out to kill every Superman in the multiverse. Dosing the new Clark with Kryptonite, however, he finds it does nothing to harm him. We soon find out that, some time after the Smallville series finale, this version of Clark gave up his powers, in order to live in peace with his family.

“That’s worth more than any superpowers,” says Kent, and Lex decides to walk away – but not before getting clocked by the now-everyman, who got in one last quip: “Still stronger.”

Fans took to Twitter to express their delight at getting to revisit the world of Smallville…

Elsewhere in the episode, there were more dramatic plot developments – mostly involving Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), a.k.a. Green Arrow, who was killed by shadow demons in the first episode of the ‘Crisis’ arc.

Mia (Katherine McNamara) and Barry (Grant Gustin) are determined to resurrect the fallen Oliver, using a Lazarus pit from an alternate reality, despite Sara’s (Caity Lotz) objections. But with Constantine unable to restore Oliver’s soul, the legendary archer emerges from the pit wild and dangerous.

Meanwhile, Kate (Ruby Rose) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) visited Gotham on Earth-99, hoping to find The Paragon of Courage: Batman. But while they do manage to track down a version of Bruce Wayne, he’s a long way from the Dark Knight were expecting.

Played by Kevin Conroy, who voiced the character in many acclaimed Batman animated properties, Earth-99 Bruce Wayne is an old, jaded man, wrecked by the guilt of many lives he has claimed – including his reality’s version of Superman! Bruce attacks Kara, so Kate sends him flying, accidentally electrifying his fragile Bat-suit.

In the US, Crisis on Infinite Earths airs on The CW, continuing on The Flash (Tonight – Tuesday, 10th December). The crossover will conclude after a midseason break, with episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow (both Tuesday, 14th January).