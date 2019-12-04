The crossover will include characters from CW shows Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Black Lightning, as well as some other familiar DC faces.

The Multiverse is in trouble

At least one thing is for sure based on the new trailer – this is not going to be a pleasant walk in the park for these superheroes, as they’re plunged into danger.

A mysterious and malevolent force appears to be infecting the multiverse, as we see all manner of things, from people to entire planets, disappearing without trace.

More like this

It is made clear that the team is going to need to expand if they are to stand a chance of defeating the force – and so a few well-known superheroes must be recruited to the cause.

What superheroes will be joining?

Crisis on Infinite Earths - Tom Welling The CW

Well no biggie here – it’s only two of the most iconic superheroes of all time!

The trailer introduces us to Tom Welling as Superman, a role he last played in Smallville, which drew to an end almost a decade ago.

And if that isn’t exciting enough, we catch a glimpse of Kevin Conroy as Batman. Of course, Conroy has played the caped crusader many times before – but up to this point he has only done so in animated form (providing voicework on Batman: The Animated Series and the video game series Batman: Arkham) so this is the first time we get to see a live action Kevin Conroy Batman.

Kevin Conroy – Crisis on Infinite Earths The CW

We also see Cress Williams as Black Lightning, and another four heroes are expected to join for the crossover, so it's certainly not going to be a lightweight team!

There will be deaths

Alas, it looks like one or two of these characters might not make it out of the events of the crossover alive.

The trailer reveals the passing of Iris West and Rene Ramirez, from The Flash and Arrow respectively, and it looks like they might not be the only ones to suffer.

So a warning to diehard Arrowverse fans – you might need to equip yourself with tissues for this one!

In the US, Crisis on Infinite Earths will air on The CW, beginning with Supergirl (Sunday, 8th December) and continuing on Batwoman (Monday, 9th December) and The Flash (Tuesday, 10th December). The crossover will conclude after a midseason break, with episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow (both Tuesday, 14th January).

Advertisement

The crossover will air on Sky One in the UK at a later date.