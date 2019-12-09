Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. New Doctor Who immersive experience announced for 2020

New Doctor Who immersive experience announced for 2020

Doctor Who Time Fracture: An Immersive Adventure promises to “give fans a chance to experience the Doctor’s adventures like never before”

19297323-low_res-doctor-who-series-12

As if the imminent twelfth series wasn’t enough to get pulses racing, Whovians have been given yet more cause for excitement with the news that a new immersive Doctor Who experience is set to launch next year.

Advertisement

Doctor Who Time Fracture: An Immersive Adventure, has been announced by BBC Studios and Immersive Everywhere and will apparently “give fans a chance to experience the Doctor’s adventures like never before.”

Those who take part in the experience will be placed at the heart of a story across space and time which will feature a range of “amazingly realised worlds” and will see them tasked with saving the planet amid a deadly threat.

As things stand, that’s about all that’s been released about the experience – but more information can be expected in February 2020, so die hard fans of the iconic sci-fi show might want to put that date in their diaries.

Before then, though, audiences can purchase Gallifreyan Coin tokens prior to general on-sale, with each token equating to one ticket – providing priority access to book for the date and time of your preferred performance when they are announced.

After a yearlong gap, Jodie Whittaker and co will return to the TARDIS on New Year’s Day for the next run of episodes – which looks set to feature all kinds of exciting guest stars and terrifying new monsters.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Wednesday 1st January at 6:55

Tags

All about Doctor Who

19297323-low_res-doctor-who-series-12
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who: The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos (BBC)

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor faces a “profound new challenge” in upcoming series

how to get away with murder

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 17:00:01 on 02/12/2019 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: n/a - Episode: Launch (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 02/12/2019 17:00:01** The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Alan Clarke

Doctor Who to bring back the iconic “cold open” for Jodie Whittaker’s second series

Doctor Who Series 12

Doctor Who series 12 clip Stephen Fry guest-stars as secret agent