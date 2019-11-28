Who narrates The Repair Shop on BBC1?

The Repair Shop, the daytime series which gives lucky members of the public the chance to have broken possessions restored by experts, has been a surprise hit for the BBC. But many viewers have wondered who provides the narration?

Who narrates The Repair Shop?

In fact, the series has had two different narrators. Bill Paterson is currently serving as the voice of The Repair Shop’s fifth series, which is 40 episodes long. He also narrated the first series and adjacent Christmas special, back when it aired on BBC2.

Paterson is a veteran Scottish actor with numerous high-profile screen roles under his belt. In the cinema, he’s appeared in Nic Roeg’s Roald Dahl adaptation The Witches, and the 2006 film Miss Potter. On TV, he was recently seen in the BBC’s hit sitcom Fleabag, playing the father of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s heroine.

For series two to four of The Repair Shop, the narration was courtesy of Robert Pugh, the Welsh actor most recognisable to many for his turn as Craster in Game of Thrones.

The Repair Shop, which films in Sussex, asks people to get in touch if they have treasured heirlooms or objects that have been broken or damaged beyond normal repair. Successful applicants bring their items in, where a specialist restores them to their former glory.

The series is presented by Jay Blades, a furniture restorer who also co-hosts Money For Nothing on the BBC, and has made appearances on Celebrity MasterChef and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

The Repair Shop airs weekdays on BBC One at 4:30pm, and previous episodes can be watched on BBC iPlayer