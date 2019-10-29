Strictly star Will Bayley confirmed to return after leg injury

Will Bayley will return to the dance floor on Saturday night after pulling out of last week’s Strictly Come Dancing Halloween special.

The Paralympic gold medallist was given a bye after sustaining an injury from jumping and landing on a straight leg during rehearsals for the Jive.

But he will reunite with pro Janette Manrara to dance the Waltz to Barry Manilow’s Weekend in New England this weekend.

Bayley told fans he was “absolutely gutted” to not be able to perform after being declared “not fit” to dance.

“I hope to be back on the dance floor next week,” he said in an Instagram video. “Good luck to everyone tonight. Thanks for all your messages guys, ill be back. Im so sorry @jmanrara.”

Bayley, who has Arthrogryposis, appeared to be in agony in video footage taken after he jumped off of a table in training and said he initially thought he had broken his leg.

Also returning to the BBC ballroom show this week is professional dancer Neil Jones who was unable to perform with Alex Scott after suffering an injury.

Kevin Clifton, who was knocked out earlier this series with Anneka Rice, stepped in with only 45 minutes practice to perform a street/commercial dance to the Ghostbusters theme with Scott.

She will be reunited with Jones to perform the American Smooth to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough on Saturday.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7pm